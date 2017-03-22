 
Traditions Health Care Acquires East Texas CareTeam, Inc

 
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Traditions Health Care, a leading home health and hospice provider in Texas, announced today that it purchased East Texas Care Team, Inc.  The company is a provider of home health and hospice services in Longview, Texas.  The announcement was made today by Traditions Health Care CEO, Bryan Wolfe.

As a leading provider of home health and hospice services, Traditions Health Care offers skilled nursing, therapy services and both physical and spiritual end of life care.

"Traditions is happy to welcome the East Texas CareTeam employees to our organization. The mission of Traditions Health Care is to promote health and independence in the patients we serve, to attract and retain exceptional healthcare professionals and to conduct our business with compassion and integrity.  This acquisition will allow us to extend our mission into the East Texas market.", said Mr. Wolfe.

Traditions Health Care has nine locations serving fifty nine counties in Texas.  For more information regarding Traditions Health Care and Hospice services, please visit our website at www.TraditionsHealth.com.

Contact
Susan Neel
Vice President, Sales
***@traditionshealth.com
Source:
Email:***@traditionshealth.com Email Verified
Tags:Home Health, Hospice, Health Health Care
Industry:Health
Location:College Station - Texas - United States
