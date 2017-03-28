Jennie J Enterprise Announces the New Album Fifty Shades Of Jennie J by Jennie J

Spread the Word

Jennie J Enterprise

-- Jennie J, Six-Time Award Winning Singer Songwriter, Model, and some will say, an inspiration to many! Jennie J is thrilled to announce the release of her very first album, Fifty Shades of Jennie J!!will be available everywhere onFifty Shades Of Jennie J was produced Jennie J and MADV, mixed and mastered by Darrell Ducqets, and is a diverse sound of music ranging from Pop to R&B. The album is an intriguing and addictive journey through a musical time machine. You have never heard anything like this before. Which is something Jennie wants to prove to the world, is to do what you love and have no limits.Fifty Shades Of Jennie J is soulful yet fun and something you feel from the heart. It is something everyone can truly enjoy.Jennie has been writing and releasing music under her own name since early 2013. In that time Jennie has won several awards over the years including 2 best artist of the year awards.Jennie has also performed several of her own compositions as the opening act for celebrities such as Grammy Nominee "Tamia" at Livewire in Scottsdale as well as legendary "Keith Sweat" at Celebrity Theatre.Jennie J is continuing her road to success as she already has many shows lined up for rest of 2017 as well as possibly some touring in the near future. Jennie J has proven that as an artist and in music it has no boundaries or limits as long as you feel something from it and your successful.Jennie J Enterprise is something Jennie J has been working very hard on building in the past few years and is something she has built from the ground up. From her music to her social media and soon Jennie J Enterprise will be offering Jennie J merchandise and finally her Debut Album as well!To find out more about Jennie J and upcoming shows she can be found at the following links.