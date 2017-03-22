News By Tag
Amilia K Spicer To Release New Album Wow and Flutter April 28, 2017
"Lightning" follows the first single "Fill Me Up." The Bluegrass Situationpremiered the "Fill Me Up" video (https://www.youtube.com/
Wow and Flutter has earned early praise from Popdose, who called it, "One of the best albums, any genre, in the last decade."
Critics have also previously raved about Spicer and her live performances:
"A fearless performer... in bars, at folk festivals, in house concert settings and in venues surrounded by classical musicians, Spicer has something smart to say." San Antonio Express-News
"Intimate and Dreamy" Los Angeles Times
Wow and Flutter finds Spicer teaming up with keyboardists Rami Jaffee (Wallflowers, Foo Fighters) and Mike Finnegan (Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal), as well as Woody Guthrie disciple and singer-songwriter Jimmy LaFave. Bassist Daryl Johnson (Stones/Dylan)
About Amilia K Spicer:
Called "fearless" by the San Antonio Express-News, Spicer drew attention the first time she played an LA club on a whim. She was quickly on her way-—to a rare Mainstage Kerrville Folk Festival debut, three Kennedy Center performances, song placements in several high-profile TV shows (Party of Five, Dawson's Creek), and quirky indie films. In addition to recording Wow and Flutter, Spicer has also produced tracks for other projects. These include lauded contributions to compilations tributing Neil Young (alongside Kristen Hersh, Tanya Donnelly), and Peter Case (with John Prine,,Hayes Carll). She also appeared on the Safety Harbor Kids Holiday Collection, (Billy Idol, Jackson Browne). A sought-after harmony singer and arranger, Spicer is featured on albums by John Gorka and the final Rounder release from the late Bill Morrissey.
For more information go to: http://www.amiliakspicer.com
