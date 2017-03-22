News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Monday Night Jazz At North Coast Rep With Two–time Grammy Nominee Kevin Toney
Kevin Toney is a true modern music renaissance artist and is one of the world's finest pianists and composers. Throughout his career, he has continually pushed the envelope on contemporary music and has not allowed any genre to limit his creativity, all the while maintaining his unique musical voice. With an outstanding career spanning four decades, two Grammy nominations, three RIAA Gold Record awards, a NAACP Image Award, and a National Endowment For the Arts Fellowship Grant, Kevin continues to delight audiences everywhere.
Kevin has released 12 acclaimed albums, and his album Strut was selected by the 2002 Winter Olympics Committee as "official music". His songs Kings and Aphrodisiac are staples of jazz radio. His latest, New American Suite, introduces his dynamic new band Kevin Toney 3.
Gigi Brooks, Jazz Times, writes… "In Honor Of American Music. The entire album recreates jazz as we know it."
An award-winning artist, Kevin gained international recognition in the mid1970's as a founding member of The Blackbyrds, the legendary band founded by jazz trumpet legend Donald Byrd. Some of their biggest hits include Walking In Rhythm and Rock Creek Park.
Beyond his own music, Kevin has performed with Aretha Franklin, Kenny Burrell, Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, Carl Anderson, Shirley Caesar, Pink, Ray Parker Jr., Andrew White, and more. As an author, Kevin's books include The Virtuous Man~Breaking The Men's Code, The Kevin Toney Collection Volume I, and Heart Of Gratitude-Piano Solos.
Next up for Monday Night Jazz at North Coast rep is The Peter Sprague Trio,July 24 at 7:30pm.
Tickets for the one-night-only performance are $22/$17. To order tickets, visit our website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
BIOS:
KEVIN TONEY is a true modern music renaissance artist and is one of the world's finest pianist and composers. Throughout his career, he has continually pushed the envelope on contemporary music and has not allowed any genre to limit his creativity. All the while maintaining his unique musical voice. With an outstanding career spanning four decades, 2 Grammy nominations, three RIAA Gold Record awards, a NAACP Image Award and a National Endowment For the Arts Fellowship Grant, Kevin continues to delight audiences everywhere. Kevin's released 12 acclaimed albums and his album Strut was selected by the 2002 Winter Olympics Committee as "official music". His songs Kings and Aphrodisiac are staples at jazz radio. His latest release, New American Suite introduces his dynamic new band Kevin Toney 3. Gigi Brooks, Jazz Times writes…"In Honor Of American Music. The entire album recreates jazz as we know it."
An award-winning artist, Kevin gained international recognition in the mid1970's as a founding member of The Blackbyrds, legendary band founded by jazz trumpet legend Donald Byrd. Some of their biggest hits include Walking In Rhythm and Rock Creek Park. Beyond his own music, Kevin has performed with Aretha Franklin, Kenny Burrell, Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, Carl Anderson, Shirley Caesar, Pink, Ray Parker Jr., Andrew White and more.
In 2014 Kevin introduced vocalist/songwriter Dominique Toney (his daughter) to the world while producing her debut album. The album released on his imprint K-Tone Enterprises meet with much critical acclaim. They are planning a joint album release in 2017.
As an author, Kevin's books include Super Glue Your Love Relationship, The Virtuous Man~Breaking The Men's Code, The Kevin Toney Collection Volume I and Heart Of Gratitude-Piano Solos.
Kevin's most recent work includes orchestra arrangements for Diana Ross and new jazz arrangements, orchestrations and adaptations for a bold jazz interpretation of a great American Classic, The Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess". www.kevintoney.com
DOMINIQUE TONEY is a gifted singer, songwriter, actress and pianist from Los Angeles. Her debut album, A Love Like Ours, was the Top 10 purchased albums on Amazon the week of its release. The album has had 3 singles receive national airplay in over 20 markets, including the UK, Switzerland, and France. Her 2nd single "I Can't Take That" reached #11 on the national radio jazz charts! Dominique has performed and toured with Ray Parker Jr., The Blackbyrds, Charles Wright, Nicholas Payton and Gary Bartz.
As an actress, Dominique has appeared on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
Contact
North Coast Repertory Theatre
***@northcoastrep.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse