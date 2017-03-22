News By Tag
Milestones Expands to Kalamazoo, Breaks Ground on Fourth Center
Milestones, which offers year-round programming for children from six weeks to age 12, will build a 12,000-square-
"We are so excited to begin construction on our fourth center in West Michigan," said Kelly Russell, owner and manager of Milestones. "Our philosophy of child care resonates with parents who appreciate our focus on children, commitment to education and investment in safety. We've had a lot of interest from Kalamazoo-area parents who have asked us for years to open a center.
"Our new Portage center will feature state-of-the-
The Portage Milestones center will feature:
· Low teacher to child ratios.
· Eleven classrooms designed to provide sensory stimulation.
· Spanish-language classrooms that will allow children to develop skills in English and Spanish.
· A natural playground which can be accessed through large roll-up doors, effectively bringing nature into the classroom, providing physical and developmental benefits.
· A BluePoint® Alert (http://www.bluepointalert.com/
· Other high-end security features such as ballistic glass and dual authentication entry security, including a bio-metric scanner.
Milestones is partnering with Secure Education Consultants (http://secureed.com/
CD Barnes Construction (http://cdbarnes.com/)
"Milestones Child Development Centers have partnered with SEC in this groundbreaking integration of presidential level security and early education environment,"
A special education teacher by training, Kelly Russell gravitated to early childhood education and started teaching pre-school after graduating college. She opened the first Milestones Child Development Center in Cascade Township in 2005.
Today, Kelly Russell and her team of 200 teachers and child care workers serve 1,100 children in centers in Belmont, Caledonia and Cascade Township. The Milestones play-based curriculum is designed to provide children with developmentally appropriate learning experiences throughout the day.
"Children are provided ample opportunities to explore their environment and expand their social and problem-solving skills," Russell said. "Our certified and degreed teachers embody the roles of facilitators, observers and evaluators while providing a warm, nurturing environment. We believe it is essential for parents, teachers and families to work as a team with the common goal of continually developing the child's knowledge and growth."
About Milestones Child Development Centers
Milestones Child Development Centers is a locally owned provider of child care centers that offer year-round programming for children from six weeks to age 12. Our play-based curriculum provides children with developmentally appropriate learning experiences throughout the day. Our partnership with Secure Education Consultants ensures our centers are the safest and most secure in the country. For more information, visit www.milestonescdc.com.
Contact
Sabo PR
***@sabo-pr.com
