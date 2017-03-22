Country(s)
North American Bourbon & Whiskey Competition Now Accepting Entries!
Contest Promotes Excellence in Whiskey, Bourbon and Moonshine
is now accepting entries. The competition is dedicated to promoting excellence in Bourbon, Whiskey and Moonshine. This double-blind competition is based on a 100-point scale. American- and Canadian-made whiskeys now have the opportunity to compete against America's native spirits for the coveted NABWC "Best of Show" award.
Additional categories include moonshine, beer and food products that use Whiskey or Bourbon as an ingredient. A separate packaging and design contest will be judged by retailers and graphic designers.
This year's competition will take place in New Orleans on Monday, July 17, 2017.
All winners will be announced on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at an exclusive Media/Trade Reception coinciding with Day One of the Tales of The Cocktail Festival. The competition will hold an exclusive media and trade event at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel. All entrants, their representatives and participating judges will be invited to attend.
This year's competition will be judged by a distinguished panel of International and U.S.-based whiskey authorities including:
· Blair Bowman (Scotland)
· Robert Sickler (U.S.)
· Jonathan Odde (U.S.)
Locally-based whiskey experts will also join the judging panel.
For information and online entries visit: www.whiskeycomp.com
Contact
Wine Country Network,Inc
Christopher J. Davies
***@winecountrynetwork.com
