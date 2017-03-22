News By Tag
Boston Small Business Expo Announces Partners
The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits. Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with a presentation:
Our partners work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's partners include: Accion, AM 1260 The Buzz, American Marketing Association-
Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
BOSTON SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Hynes Convention Center | Halls A & B – 900 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02115 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 14 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
