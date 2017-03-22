 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Boston Small Business Expo Announces Partners

 
 
BOSTON - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business to business trade show, will return to Boston on Thursday, April 13th.

The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits.  Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with a presentation: Success By Design – The 7 Keys to Build a Mega-Successful Business in the Inspiration 2020 Showcase Theatre.

Our partners work hard to make Small Business Expo a success.  This year's partners include:  Accion, AM 1260 The Buzz, American Marketing Association-Boston, American Business TV, Better Business Bureau - Boston, Boston New Technology, Boston Women Connect, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Center for Women & Enterprise, ChinAmerica, GrowthFaktory, National Chamber Program, Network After Work, New Barter Networks, U.S. Small Business Association, Score Boston and Women Entrepreneur Resource and Educational Community.

Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/speakers/) covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans and much more.

Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/boston) expects to have more than 4,000+ registered attendees from across the Boston metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

BOSTON SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Hynes Convention Center | Halls A & B – 900 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02115 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 14 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
