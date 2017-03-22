News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Spirax Sarco's Basic Steam Boiler Operator Training course is coming in May to South Carolina
May 1 – 5, 2017 at Spirax Sarco's state-of-the-
Instructor Byron Nichols will cover in detail common boiler auxiliaries and operating techniques. Safety and efficiency of operation are stressed. Information will be included on modern boiler water treatment practices, construction and repair methods, waste heat recovery, controls, fuels, and draft. The training manual includes the latest information on instrumentation and PLC controls systems, variable-frequency drives (VFD's), steam system optimization, reverse osmosis systems, low-NOx burners, and boiler start-up and shutdown procedures.
On Friday, May 5, 2017, the American Society of Power Engineers (ASOPE) Region 4 will provide Entry Level 3 class thru Chief Engineering Level testing for those who qualify.
Those interested in this upcoming Basic Steam Boiler Operator Training class should register immediately as seating is limited. Participants can register for and learn more about this training class at http://www.spiraxsarco.com/
The cost of the five-day course includes exam, licensing, and handbook.
About Spirax Sarco, Inc.
For engineers around the world, Spirax Sarco is synonymous with excellence in steam system management. We offer the industry's most extensive range of products and services, coupled with expertise based on over a century of practical application across a variety of industries. In short, we create the solutions that set the benchmark for steam-using organizations worldwide, working alongside them to improve productivity, save energy and reduce waste.
Our commitment to customers is supported by over 1,100 dedicated engineers, a direct sales force in 55 countries worldwide, through which we serve customers in around 100 countries and complemented by substantial investment in state-of-the-
Contact
Tracy Bertone
***@us.spiraxsarco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse