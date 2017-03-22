News By Tag
Design Engineering, Inc. Joins the DCi Sales Network – Parts Now Searchable on CatalogRack.com
Effective immediately, all DEI branded products including DEI protective thermal and insulating products, Boom Mat™ acoustic and sound deadening products, CryO2™ cryogenic intake systems and accessories, and the company's full line of performance coolant additives are featured on CatalogRack.com.
CatalogRack works as a password protected website that allows qualified automotive aftermarket resellers to search and source top automotive aftermarket brands. Updated daily with new product information and utilized by top aftermarket brands, it provides three search options to quickly find specific product information. Searches are made by vehicle application, part category, and keyword. Comprehensive product information is provided for every part such as high-quality photos, dimensions, weights, pricing, product specifications, dyno charts, warranty, installation instructions, and for some part numbers recommended or related parts.
DEI Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tom Miller, says, "At DEI we strive to be on the leading edge of new product development, branding and customer service. DCi's CatalogRack is a highly functional website and much-valued resource that resellers trust for accessing and ordering the right part for their needs. We are very excited to now be fully operational with an electronic catalog that offers complete, accurate product and pricing information that can be accessed 24/7 by anyone throughout the distribution chain."
For more information, please contact Tom Miller at 800-264-9472, or by email at TMiller@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news visit www.DesignEngineering.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel (https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen@
