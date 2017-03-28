News By Tag
FGCU Business Ethics Competition Team is runner-up in Regional Ethics Competition
Uncommon Friends Foundation Chair of Business Ethics leads first-ever FGCU team
Participating students were Spencer Aleman, Kersees Charles, Austin Engle, and Cindy Orozco, led by faculty advisors Dr. Craig Randall and Dr. Eric Dent, Uncommon Friends Foundation's Endowed Chair Professor of Ethics.
"Our students had a chance to take a real-life example of an ethical dilemma and work on solutions that challenged them," Dent said. "We are so proud of our students, as this was the first year they competed at this event."
The students focused on a current case concerning the Dakota Access Pipeline, role playing as they made recommendations to the Army Corps of Engineers on whether to grant an easement to complete the pipeline. Students made recommendations taking the ethical, financial, and legal implications into consideration.
Through the Uncommon Friends Foundation's endowment, Dr. Dent plans to offer a similar experience to high school students in Lee County later this year.
The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1993 and dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. It promotes character education in schools, ethics in the workplace, and preservation of the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens and James Newton Archives. For more information, visit http://UncommonFriends.org or call (239) 337-9503.
