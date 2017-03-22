 
News By Tag
* New Hire
* hr
* B2B
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vancouver
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Social Nature Welcomes Felicia Bochicchio to its Growing Team

Bochicchio brings 20+ years of experience to new Vice President of Sales role
 
 
Social Nature
Social Nature
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* New Hire
* hr
* B2B

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada

Subject:
* Executives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Social Nature (http://socialnature.com), the influencer marketing company that's focused on inspiring people to #trynatural products, has announced the addition of Felicia Bochicchio as Vice President of Sales to the Social Nature team. Felicia joins Social Nature from Bench Accounting, a high growth fintech company focused on helping small businesses. Felicia is a proven expert at building sales and revenue generating strategies, with a talent for transforming the customer and sales team experience to drive predictable and scalable growth.

With more than 20 years of sales and customer engagement expertise, Felicia specializes in developing small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) into aggressive-growth companies. She's held executive sales positions at the Active Network from the early dot com startup days through its rise as a $400+ million dollar company trading on the NASDAQ. More recently Felicia participated in a successful series B funding raise for Bench Accounting in 2016.

"We are so excited to have Felicia join our team," said Annalea Krebs, CEO and Founder of Social Nature. "Her extensive experience as a sales leader at high growth companies will drive the continued growth of Social Nature. As a mission-based company we're not only scaling sales, but also scaling impact. The more brands we work with, the more people we can inspire to try natural products."

Over the last two years Social Nature has worked with over a hundred leading natural brands like VEGA, Flora and Derma-E. With the addition of Felicia, that number is expected to triple.

"The ability to combine my professional experience and personal interests to support the education of natural products creates a unique experience that leverages my personal mantra, to live healthily, and work passionately," said Bochicchio. "Social Nature touches on product ethics and lifestyle choices that I believe in and make every day. I am inspired to work with amazing brands and the Social Nature team to bring healthier choices into more homes."

To read more about Felicia's winning sales strategies visit: https://www.socialnature.com/blog/social-natures-new-vp-o...

Interested in working with Felicia and Annalea? Social Nature is doubling the size of its team this year! For more information visit: https://www.socialnature.com/careers

Social Nature works hand-in-hand with brands to get their products into the hands of its community of over 200K micro-influencers who love to #trynatural. Brands get authentic social influence that cuts through the marketing clutter, while Social Nature's influencers get to try products they love for free in exchange for writing a review on social media. Social Nature focuses on making matches between influencers and brands based on product fit not social reach. This targeted and authentic marketing leads to higher sales conversions for brands.

Contact
Rebellious PR & Consulting
***@rebelliouspr.com
End
Source:Social Nature
Email:***@rebelliouspr.com Email Verified
Tags:New Hire, hr, B2B
Industry:Marketing
Location:Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rebellious PR & Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share