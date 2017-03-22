News By Tag
Social Nature Welcomes Felicia Bochicchio to its Growing Team
Bochicchio brings 20+ years of experience to new Vice President of Sales role
With more than 20 years of sales and customer engagement expertise, Felicia specializes in developing small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) into aggressive-growth companies. She's held executive sales positions at the Active Network from the early dot com startup days through its rise as a $400+ million dollar company trading on the NASDAQ. More recently Felicia participated in a successful series B funding raise for Bench Accounting in 2016.
"We are so excited to have Felicia join our team," said Annalea Krebs, CEO and Founder of Social Nature. "Her extensive experience as a sales leader at high growth companies will drive the continued growth of Social Nature. As a mission-based company we're not only scaling sales, but also scaling impact. The more brands we work with, the more people we can inspire to try natural products."
Over the last two years Social Nature has worked with over a hundred leading natural brands like VEGA, Flora and Derma-E. With the addition of Felicia, that number is expected to triple.
"The ability to combine my professional experience and personal interests to support the education of natural products creates a unique experience that leverages my personal mantra, to live healthily, and work passionately,"
Social Nature works hand-in-hand with brands to get their products into the hands of its community of over 200K micro-influencers who love to #trynatural. Brands get authentic social influence that cuts through the marketing clutter, while Social Nature's influencers get to try products they love for free in exchange for writing a review on social media. Social Nature focuses on making matches between influencers and brands based on product fit not social reach. This targeted and authentic marketing leads to higher sales conversions for brands.
