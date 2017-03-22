News By Tag
VERC Enterprises named "2017 Exemplary Employer" by Massachusetts Down Syndrom Congress
Leo Vercollone accepts the honor for the company's inclusive hiring practices at March 25th event
The award was presented to VERC Enterprises at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress's 33rd Annual Conference, held at the DCU Center in Worcester on March 25th. Accepting the honor on behalf of the company was VERC President Leo Vercollone. Nicole Coppens, a VERC employee for the past 14 years, presented the award to a clearly moved Vercollone.
The annual conference draws hundreds of people with Down syndrome, their family members, health care professionals and educators from across New England to hear the latest research findings and important information from national and local experts on a large range of topics related to Down syndrome.
"By going above and beyond to make hiring people with disabilities a best practice at VERC, Leo has been a model employer who embodies every aspect of the MDSC's mission," said Joshua Komyerov, Communications & Operation Director at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. "Leo has also been a leader among his peers, encouraging them to follow suit by sharing his positive experiences in so many different ways. We are proud to present the MDSC's 2017 Exemplary Employer Award to Leo Vercollone of VERC Enterprises."
"As a long-time proponent of hiring people with disabilities, I am keenly aware that by working with agencies that facilitate and promote opportunities for individuals with physical or mental disabilities we supply much more than a paycheck," said Vercollone, extending heartfelt thanks for the honor. "I applaud the MDSC and its mission to ensure that individuals with Down Syndrome in Massachusetts are valued, included and given opportunities to pursue fulfilling lives and careers."
About VERC Enterprises
VERC Enterprises is the region's leading, independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 40 years ago, with a single car wash in Marshfield, in a business founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today two of Mr. Vercollone's sons operate the company, with Leo as President and Paul as Vice President. The firm has more than 300 employees and is a leader in hiring those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. In 2011 VERC Enterprises was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts and as a Leader in Diversity and in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016 by the Boston Globe as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit the website, www.vercenterprises.com, or call 781-934-7300.
To learn more about VERC, please view:https://www.youtube.com/
PHOTO: Leo Vercollone, President of VERC Enterprises (left) accepts the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress "2017 Exemplary Employer" award from Nicole Coppens, a 14-year employee of VERC and Joshua Komyerov, Communications & Operation Director at the MDSC
