New Hampton Inn St. Louis Wentzville Opens in Wentzville, Mo

Midas Hospitality to manage property in Wentzville Bluffs development
 
 
Hampton Inn St. Louis Wentzville
Hampton Inn St. Louis Wentzville
WENTZVILLE, Mo. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Hampton Inn St. Louis Wentzville recently opened at 150 Wentzville Bluffs Dr. in Wentzville, Mo. in a new development called Wentzville Bluffs.  The $12 million 64,000-square-foot hotel has 109 rooms and suites.

Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, is managing the hotel.  The property features a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor pool, meeting rooms, and backyard seating areas with a grill and gazebo. Midas Hospitality's sister company MC Hotel Construction, a general contractor specializing in new hotel construction and renovations, built the hotel.

"The development features a B & B Movie Theatre, Planet Fitness, Stone Summit Steak House, and Hot Shots Sports Bar that are all within walking distance for our hotel guests," said Midas Hospitality President Rob Willard.  "Wentzville is a growing area, and we are excited to be a part of this vibrant community."

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 40 hotels in 14 states.  The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood.  Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.

Contact
Kurt Furlong
***@midashospitality.com
Source:Midas Hospitality
