News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Hampton Inn St. Louis Wentzville Opens in Wentzville, Mo
Midas Hospitality to manage property in Wentzville Bluffs development
Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, is managing the hotel. The property features a state-of-the-
"The development features a B & B Movie Theatre, Planet Fitness, Stone Summit Steak House, and Hot Shots Sports Bar that are all within walking distance for our hotel guests," said Midas Hospitality President Rob Willard. "Wentzville is a growing area, and we are excited to be a part of this vibrant community."
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 40 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
Contact
Kurt Furlong
***@midashospitality.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse