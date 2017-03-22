 
Results Technology Named One of 250 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN

Tech Elite 250 list recognizes IT solution providers with deep technical expertise and premier certifications
 
 
tech_elite_250_2017
tech_elite_250_2017
 
LENEXA, Kan. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Technology announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Results Technology to its 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations—which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

"In today's marketplace, it's not enough to be experts in traditional technologies such as servers, networks and storage systems. Our clients need us to have expertise in such demanding areas as security, converged systems and cloud computing. That's why training and certifications are so important. As our clients needs evolve, we make sure our engineers continuously elevate their skill set to meet the demands," said John French, CEO of Results Technology.

"This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers," said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. "They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250."

About RESULTS Technology
RESULTS Technology is a leading provider of proactive IT solutions for small and midsized businesses.  Founded in 1992, our full-service technology solutions provide our clients with the peace of mind that their network and the invaluable data it holds are properly maintained and secure. All of our services are delivered with a consultative approach and supported by our own in-house expert team of engineers. RESULTS Technology is one of only a few IT companies in the region who have an SSAE16 certification. RESULTS Technology is consistently ranked as one of the best IT firms in both Kansas City and St. Louis. In 2016, MSP Mentor ranked RESULTS as #2 in Kansas City on its list of Top Managed Service Providers. RESULTS was also ranked #1 in Kansas and #2 in Missouri by Channel E2E on its list of Top U.S. Managed Service Providers for Banks. For more information, visit http://www.resultstechnology.com or follow us on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook or subscribe to the blog.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

Darla Liebl (marketing director)
***@resultstechnology.com
Click to Share