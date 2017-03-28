 
News By Tag
* Curling Phoenix
* Curling Arizona
* Sports Phoenix
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tempe
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Annual Desert Ice Bonspiel - Presented by the Coyote Curling Club – Tempe, Arizona

 
 
Desert Ice Bonspiel
Desert Ice Bonspiel
TEMPE, Ariz. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Coyote Curling Club will be hosting the 12th Desert Ice Bonspiel, in Tempe, Arizona on April 20-23, 2017.  The 2017 Desert Ice Bonspiel  is scheduled to be a three-day open contest with a three game guarantee held on the Coyotes dedicated ice facility.  The Desert Ice Bonspiel will begin at 6 pm on Thursday and end at 2 pm on Sunday.

Registration is now open for this year's event, our sponsors include Joan Philpott of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, D.L.C Resources, Trident Security Services and Brioni - Neighborhood Italian Fine Dining.

About Coyotes Curling Club
Back in 2003 a small group of people got together and formed the Coyotes Curling Club, with the thought of bringing the sport of curling to the Arizona Desert.

The Coyotes Curling Club, located at 2202 Medtronic Way in Tempe, Arizona is proud to offer a wide assortment of leagues, learn-to-curl classes, corporate events, training, and practice time in the United States most Southern dedicated ice curling facility!

Whatever your skill level or interest, the Coyotes Curling Club has a program or league for you! If we don't have a day or time currently that works for you, let us know - we are happy to work with any groups, schools, or organizations to make curling accessible!

For more information visit www.coyotescurling.com. For more informationabout the Desert Ice Bonspiel visit: www.deserticebonspiel.com .

Follow us:

Twitter: @CoyotesCurling
Instagram: CoyotesCurlingClub
Facebook: CoyotesCurling

Contact
David P Twohig
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Curling Phoenix, Curling Arizona, Sports Phoenix
Industry:Sports
Location:Tempe - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 28, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share