News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Annual Desert Ice Bonspiel - Presented by the Coyote Curling Club – Tempe, Arizona
Registration is now open for this year's event, our sponsors include Joan Philpott of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, D.L.C Resources, Trident Security Services and Brioni - Neighborhood Italian Fine Dining.
About Coyotes Curling Club
Back in 2003 a small group of people got together and formed the Coyotes Curling Club, with the thought of bringing the sport of curling to the Arizona Desert.
The Coyotes Curling Club, located at 2202 Medtronic Way in Tempe, Arizona is proud to offer a wide assortment of leagues, learn-to-curl classes, corporate events, training, and practice time in the United States most Southern dedicated ice curling facility!
Whatever your skill level or interest, the Coyotes Curling Club has a program or league for you! If we don't have a day or time currently that works for you, let us know - we are happy to work with any groups, schools, or organizations to make curling accessible!
For more information visit www.coyotescurling.com. For more informationabout the Desert Ice Bonspiel visit: www.deserticebonspiel.com .
Follow us:
Twitter: @CoyotesCurling
Instagram: CoyotesCurlingClub
Facebook: CoyotesCurling
Contact
David P Twohig
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 28, 2017