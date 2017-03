Annual Desert Ice Bonspiel - Presented by the Coyote Curling Club – Tempe, Arizona

Desert Ice Bonspiel

-- The Coyote Curling Club will be hosting the 12Desert Ice Bonspiel, in Tempe, Arizona on April 20-23, 2017. The 2017 Desert Ice Bonspiel is scheduled to be a three-day open contest with a three game guarantee held on the Coyotes dedicated ice facility. The Desert Ice Bonspiel will begin at 6 pm on Thursday and end at 2 pm on Sunday.Registration is now open for this year's event, our sponsors include Joan Philpott of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, D.L.C Resources, Trident Security Services and Brioni - Neighborhood Italian Fine Dining.Back in 2003 a small group of people got together and formed the Coyotes Curling Club, with the thought of bringing the sport of curling to the Arizona Desert.The Coyotes Curling Club, located at 2202 Medtronic Way in Tempe, Arizona is proud to offer a wide assortment of leagues, learn-to-curl classes, corporate events, training, and practice time in the United States most Southern dedicated ice curling facility!Whatever your skill level or interest, the Coyotes Curling Club has a program or league for you! If we don't have a day or time currently that works for you, let us know - we are happy to work with any groups, schools, or organizations to make curling accessible!For more information visit www.coyotescurling.com . For more informationabout the Desert Ice Bonspiel visit: www.deserticebonspiel.com .Follow us:Twitter: @CoyotesCurlingInstagram: CoyotesCurlingClubFacebook: CoyotesCurling