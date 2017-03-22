News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ping-Pong Diplomacy Comes to Chinese Lantern Festival for VIP Recognition Event
Chinese Lantern Festival's Closing Reception will include Olympic level table tennis players and recognize the achievements of the Ping-Pong Diplomats of 1971.
Hanart Culture's Chinese Lantern Festival is a showcase of 800 illuminated lantern displays and live Kung Fu shows and an exhibition of Chinese art and culture. Featured attractions also include dinosaur rides, Oriental crafts, food, and interactive Kung Fu and Martial Arts lessons on stage for visitors by Martial Arts Experts of the Kung Fu Embassy.
The show runs through April 9, 2017. For additional information and interviews with table tennis players, event producer, or members of the Kung Fu Embassy contact the office.
—END —
About the Chinese Lantern Festival in Boca Raton
www.chineselanternfestival.com
To create the Chinese Lantern Festival's dreamscapes of light and color, a team of professional artists from China spend weeks in a temporary "lantern factory" and working onsite to commission unique works of artistry. The artists used a combination of steel, rayon and satin for some designs, while fusing paint, ceramic and glass for others. Almost 30,000 hours were dedicated to completing the entire 2017 exhibit. Call or email the office for additional information or to interview festival founder George Zhao.
Contact
Chinese Lantern Festival
***@hanartculture.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse