Ping-Pong Diplomacy Comes to Chinese Lantern Festival for VIP Recognition Event

Chinese Lantern Festival's Closing Reception will include Olympic level table tennis players and recognize the achievements of the Ping-Pong Diplomats of 1971.

-- There will be a closing reception for The Chinese Lantern Festival, to be held Friday, April 7th at 7 p.m. on the grounds of Sunset Cove Amphitheatre with a focus on Diplomacy and Cultural Exchange. It coincides with the dates of the Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. We will have entertainment and a roped off area for our VIPs to mingle. One highlight will be regarding a reference back to the Nixon era of Ping-Pong Diplomacy. Some of the best players in the United States will be attending for exhibition play, including Terese Terranova – a two-time para-Olympic gold medal winner and the president of the Broward County Table Tennis Club.Hanart Culture's Chinese Lantern Festival is a showcase of 800 illuminated lantern displays and live Kung Fu shows and an exhibition of Chinese art and culture. Featured attractions also include dinosaur rides, Oriental crafts, food, and interactive Kung Fu and Martial Arts lessons on stage for visitors by Martial Arts Experts of the Kung Fu Embassy.The show runs through April 9, 2017. For additional information and interviews with table tennis players, event producer, or members of the Kung Fu Embassy contact the office.—END —To create the Chinese Lantern Festival's dreamscapes of light and color, a team of professional artists from China spend weeks in a temporary "lantern factory" and working onsite to commission unique works of artistry. The artists used a combination of steel, rayon and satin for some designs, while fusing paint, ceramic and glass for others. Almost 30,000 hours were dedicated to completing the entire 2017 exhibit. Call or email the office for additional information or to interview festival founder George Zhao.