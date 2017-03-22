News By Tag
ASC Strengthens Management Team with Frank Steffan
Since March 1, 2017, the sales expert with extensive experience and expertise in telecommunications and Cloud software is the new Head of Sales International
Prior to joining ASC, Frank Steffan served as a global account manager where he managed a worldwide sales team and developed strategies to provide holistic care of clients. He also held a senior sales position for a Cloud software company.
Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC, said, "As a seasoned sales professional, Frank will provide an effective and success-oriented approach to support ASC's Cloud-based portfolio. His knowledge of complex network solutions is a valuable asset in implementing our extensive Cloud strategy and expanding our international business."
Mr. Kromer went on to elaborate about some of the benefits for organizations using the Cloud. Thanks to their dynamic IT infrastructure, Cloud users can nimbly respond to changing market conditions. The shared use of computing resources out of the Cloud avoids expensive investments in infrastructure. And ASC's solution meets the comprehensive requirements of service providers so they can offer reliable recording and quality management as a service out of the Cloud.
Mr. Steffan has achieved proven sales success with prominent companies in the IT sector. His experience with international projects fits well with ASC's global reach throughout the EMEA region.
Mr. Steffan said, "I am looking forward to working with ASC. Their portfolio is unique in terms of its scope and functionality – and their amazing personnel foster a culture of excellence for customers and partners alike."
For more information about ASC's portfolio, please visit http://www.asctechnologies.com.
About ASC
ASC is a worldwide leading software provider for multi-channel recording, quality management and analytics addressing all enterprises with recording needs, especially contact centers, financial institutions and public safety organizations. ASC records, analyzes and evaluates interactions across all media, either as an on-premise or Cloud solution. Headquartered in Germany and with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai as well as a worldwide service network, ASC is a powerful global player in its industry.
Contact
Anna Lederer
+49 6021 5001-247
a.lederer@asc.de
