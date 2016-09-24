 
17th Annual Chicago Lupus Walk & Fun Run

Local Residentes Take Lupus in Stride During the 17th Annual Chicago Lupus Walk & Fun Run. September 24th, hundreds take part to raise funds & awareness for Illinois' estimated 65,000 lupus residents.
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Lupus
Walk
Event

Industry:
Health

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- WHO:          Lupus survivors, their families & friends, and hundreds of local supporters

Lupus Society of Illinois (LSI) Representatives

WHAT:          Walkers, including survivors, families & friends, local supporters and cheering spectators will join LSI representatives during the organization's 17th Annual Chicago Lupus Walk. This fun, family-friendly 1-mile or 3-mile walk will begin in Lincoln Park in Chicago, IL. Illinois' Lupus Walks are the area's largest gatherings for the lupus community; they provide a crucial opportunity for this community to meet, raise awareness and secure funding for lupus and its research.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage that can attack any part of the body - skin, joints, internal organs, etc. The chronic nature of the disease means signs and symptoms typically last longer than six weeks and often for many years.

All registered participants for the Chicago Lupus Walk (http://www.kintera.org/faf/home/default.asp?ievent=1168912) receive an official Illinois Lupus Walk t-shirt, post-event snack and can participate in a multitude of raffles, activities and games! Activities will include a DJ and kids' face painting. Prizes are awarded to participants who raise $100 or more.

Adult registration is $25 prior to the event ($30 on-site) and $10 for children 12 and under. Participants can walk as individuals or as part of a team.

Last year, the Chicago Lupus Walk's 1,000+ participants raised $83,000. All proceeds benefit LSI's programs, services and research which support those affected by lupus.

WHEN:          Sunday, September 24, 2016

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

Run begins promptly at 9:50 a.m.

Walk begins promptly at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE:        Lincoln Park, (Stockton and LaSalle Drives), Chicago, IL

SPONSORS:  Lakeshore Recycling, Capstone Partners LLC, Much Shelist, Cottingham & Butler, Comerica Bank, Compactor Rentals of America, Hirewell, Mallinckrodt, The Private Bank, Hinckley Spring Water Company, Genentech, Combined Insurance, 101.9fm THE MIX, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Stanley's Fruit & Vegetable Market

The Lupus Society of Illinois' mission is to promote lupus awareness and complement the work of health care professionals by providing personalized resources for the lupus community while supporting research. LSI serves the entire state of Illinois by offering programs and services designed to meet the needs of the lupus community.

Every day, an estimated 1.5 million Americans struggle with the often debilitating and disabling health effects of lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage to virtually every organ system in the body.

Lupus can be fatal, is difficult to diagnose, has no cure and few treatments are available. Ninety percent of people with lupus are women and minorities are two to three times more likely to acquire the disease, however; anyone at any age can get the disease. Knowing the signs and symptoms of lupus is essential to early diagnosis. Contact the LSI for more information at info@lupusil.org or call (312) 542-0002. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

Lupus Society of Illinois
312-542-0002
info@lupusil.org
