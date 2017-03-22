 
News By Tag
* Bobbitt Design Build
* Autism Academy of SC
* Columbia construction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Columbia
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Bobbitt Renovates Gym for Non-Profit Serving Children with Autism

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bobbitt Design Build
* Autism Academy of SC
* Columbia construction

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Columbia - South Carolina - US

COLUMBIA, S.C. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Bobbitt Design Build recently completed phase one of renovations to a 6,500-square-foot gymnasium for Autism Academy of South Carolina (AASC) located at 1505 Blanding Street in Columbia.

AASC – a non-profit organization helping children with autism to acquire necessary life skills – will use the gym as a recreational space for students and a training area for staff. In the future, the non-profit organization plans to make the facility a fully functional event space.

Initially, Bobbitt became involved with AASC through a service project with Leadership Columbia, which involved repairing classrooms in the building. The group also wanted to restore the gymnasium that was closed due to its dilapidated condition; however, the amount of work needed to restore the area was beyond the capabilities of the volunteer group.

AASC received a grant to pay for a portion of the renovations, but funding did not cover the entire cost. After discussions with AASC staff, Bobbitt developed a phased renovation plan with manageable budgets for each stage. This approach enabled AASC to identify monetary goals needed to achieve short-term and long-term targets for the space. Together, Bobbitt and AASC determined the appropriate scope of work for phase one to restore the gym as a usable space for the school.

About Autism Academy of South Carolina (AASC)

The Autism Academy of South Carolina (AASC) is a not-for-profit organization offering individualized Applied Behavior Analysis therapy (ABA) to clients with Autism Spectrum Disorder. AASC's team is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families struggling with autism and related disorders. autismacademyofsc.org

About Bobbitt Design Build

Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/) for commercial construction, which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildings throughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com

Contact
Group3 Communications
***@group3online.com
End
Source:
Email:***@group3online.com Email Verified
Tags:Bobbitt Design Build, Autism Academy of SC, Columbia construction
Industry:Construction
Location:Columbia - South Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bobbitt Design Build News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share