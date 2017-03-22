 
Brant Brown, CFO and COO at Westmount Realty Capital, Joins Advisory Board of Folsom Institute

 
 
Brant Brown
Brant Brown
 
DALLAS - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Brant Brown, chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO) of Westmount Realty Capital, LLC (http://westmountrc.com/) (Westmount) has been appointed to the advisory board of the SMU-Cox Folsom Institute for Real Estate (http://www.smu.edu/Cox/CentersAndInstitutes/FolsomInstituteForRealEstate) (Folsom Institute). Members of the advisory board are considered leaders in the real estate industry and regularly collaborate with the institute's staff and SMU-Cox School of Business (http://www.smu.edu/Cox) faculty to guide the direction and efforts of the program.

"I am pleased to join the advisory board of the Folsom Institute and look forward to continuing to build upon the institute's success," said Brown, CFO and COO of Westmount. "As an alum of SMU-Cox's real estate program, I have witnessed the positive impact the Folsom Institute has had on me and other students and am enthusiastic about leading the next generation of real estate professionals."

Brown has also been actively involved with the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (http://www.ncreif.org/), Urban Land Institute (http://uli.org/), NAIOP (http://www.northtexasnaiop.com/), The Real Estate Council (http://recouncil.com/), and Financial Executives International (https://www.financialexecutives.org/Home.aspx). He is a CPA and received his MBA from SMU Cox School of Business.

For more than 30 years, the Folsom Institute has been the backbone of real estate activity at SMU, supporting research and the real estate academic programs at both the BBA and MBA levels. Today, the SMU Cox School of Business is committed to building upon its success by broadening the institute's presence in the real estate industry on a national basis. The expanded real estate program focuses on three key dimensions: academics, applied research, and industry and community outreach.

The Folsom Institute also serves as a unique center for knowledge and networking among its board members. The institute holds small-format biannual board meetings for its members to review its performance and provide guidance for its future. The institute brings the best of the real estate industry directly to the academic program at SMU-Cox School of Business to create the next generation of industry leaders.

About Westmount Realty Capital

Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 30 years. Westmount is seen as an innovator and leading edge company in the industry and is a trusted operating partner of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active nationally, specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. For additional information, contact www.westmountrc.com.

Contact
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for Westmount
***@pharrpr.com
End
Source:Westmount Realty Capital, LLC
Email:***@pharrpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Smu, Westmount Realty Capital, Brant Brown
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Executives
