Financing Solutions Firm Launches 2017 Real Estate Investor's Financing Guide
In 2016 the firm introduced another successful guide - 2016 Building Your Real Estate Portfolio: A Guide For On-The-Go Investors. Lathea Morris, Principal of M&L.com said, "With the growth of real estate investing, we wanted to produce a valuable guide that would assist both novice and veteran investors."
According to Mashvisor there was around two million active real estate investment licenses in 2016. In addition to those who are licensed, there are a number of investors who are not licensed, however, have created very profitable investing businesses. The guide was created to be a convenient resource for the millions of investors who want to take their portfolios to another level.
M&L.com has offered financing solutions for over a decade to small business and real estate entrepreneurs. Whether you're a residential or commercial investor who rehabs then flips or buys turnkey properties, it's no secret, most times, you're going to need private money for your financing needs. "Our firm is dedicated to working with partners who serve the commercial, fix/flip and rental property investor space," said Morris. The downloadable guide includes a range of financing products to fit the needs of many different types of investor borrowers.
Download the free 2017 Real Estate Investor's Guide for diverse financing options, tips and resources at www.MorlinoandLathea.com/
