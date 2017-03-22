News By Tag
Jazz, Wine, Craft Brew & Delicious Cuisine In Store at California Jazz & Wine Fest – April 9
A mix of cool jazz and tastings of wine, craft brews, spirits and fine cuisine is in store for festivalgoers at the 6th annual California Jazz & Wine Fest Sunday, April 9 at the Four Seasons Hotel (2 Dole Dr.) in Westlake Village, California.
Performing on the main stage is Danny Janklow Quartet (http://www.dannyjanklow.com)
Also performing are drummer Adam Clark and his Quartet, the fusion jazz sounds of Lao Tizer Quartet, five-piece honky-tonkers D.on Darrox and The Melody Joy Bakers, Bruce Forman's,"Cow Bop" (where country meets jazz) and the 1920s' speakeasy band (back by popular demand) the Barrelhouse Wailers.
Festivalgoers can sample wine, craft brews, boutique spirits and gourmet foods. Some of those pouring will be Alma Sol Winery, Channel Island Distillery, Cutler's Artisan Spirits, Dude's Brewing Company, Four Brix Winery, Enegren Brewing Company, Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Magnavino Cellars, Opolo Vineyards, Squashed Grapes, Sunland Winery, Surf Brewery and Vinemark Cellars.
Cuisine served at the festival will feature diverse tastes including foods from Aroha New Zealand Cuisine, Conejo Valley Catering, Dottie's Sweet Delights, Four Seasons Hotel, Grissini Ristorante Italiano, Hyatt Regency Westlake, Mastro's Steakhouse, Paul Martin's American Grill, Stonefire Grill, Tatter's Treats, The Grill and Vintage Grocers.
"This is our second year at the Four Seasons," says Nadine Rothermel, the festival chair. "It's the perfect location for a wonderful laid back music, wine and culinary experience."
Tickets are $100 per person/general admission and $150 per person/VIP admission (VIP tickets include one-hour early entry for tasting, valet parking, preferred stage-front seating and entry to a private VIP lounge). Attendees must be age 21 or older. For more information:
Entertainment
Main Stage
--Danny Janklow Quartet
--The Adam Clark Quartet
--Lao Tizer Quartet
Bistro Stage (Tent)
--D.on Darrox & The Melody Joy Bakers
--Bruce Forman's "Cow Pop"
--The Barrelhouse Wailers
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
