Industry News





Jazz, Wine, Craft Brew & Delicious Cuisine In Store at California Jazz & Wine Fest – April 9

A mix of cool jazz and tastings of wine, craft brews, spirits and fine cuisine is in store for festivalgoers at the 6th annual California Jazz & Wine Fest Sunday, April 9 at the Four Seasons Hotel (2 Dole Dr.) in Westlake Village, California.
 
 
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- A mix of cool jazz and tastings of wine, craft brews, spirits and fine cuisine is in store for festivalgoers at the 6th annual California Jazz & Wine Fest Sunday, April 9 at the Four Seasons Hotel (2 Dole Dr.) in Westlake Village from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The festival will feature live jazz on two separate stages, and wine, craft brews, spirits and food tastings from some of the best California wineries, breweries, distilleries and local eateries. Presented by Rotary Club of Westlake Village, proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley and other Rotary charities.

Performing on the main stage is Danny Janklow Quartet (http://www.dannyjanklow.com). Janklow is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer who has gained international recognition for his soulful and innovative musical voice. He has worked with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Kendrick Lamar, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, George Benson and Wynton and Branford Marsalis.

Also performing are drummer Adam Clark and his Quartet, the fusion jazz sounds of Lao Tizer Quartet, five-piece honky-tonkers D.on Darrox and The Melody Joy Bakers, Bruce Forman's,"Cow Bop" (where country meets jazz) and the 1920s' speakeasy band (back by popular demand) the Barrelhouse Wailers.

Festivalgoers can sample wine, craft brews, boutique spirits and gourmet foods. Some of those pouring will be Alma Sol Winery, Channel Island Distillery, Cutler's Artisan Spirits, Dude's Brewing Company, Four Brix Winery, Enegren Brewing Company, Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Magnavino Cellars, Opolo Vineyards, Squashed Grapes, Sunland Winery, Surf Brewery and Vinemark Cellars.

Cuisine served at the festival will feature diverse tastes including foods from Aroha New Zealand Cuisine, Conejo Valley Catering, Dottie's Sweet Delights, Four Seasons Hotel, Grissini Ristorante Italiano, Hyatt Regency Westlake, Mastro's Steakhouse, Paul Martin's American Grill, Stonefire Grill, Tatter's Treats, The Grill and Vintage Grocers.

"This is our second year at the Four Seasons," says Nadine Rothermel, the festival chair. "It's the perfect location for a wonderful laid back music, wine and culinary experience." Last year, the festival sold out, attracting 1,000 attendees.

Tickets are $100 per person/general admission and $150 per person/VIP admission (VIP tickets include one-hour early entry for tasting, valet parking, preferred stage-front seating and entry to a private VIP lounge). Attendees must be age 21 or older. For more information:  805-380-6010,info@californiajazzwine.com, Facebook, facebook.com/califjazzwine and Twitter, twitter.com/califjazzwine. To purchase tickets, go to the festival website, http://www.californiajazzwine.com.

Entertainment

Main Stage

--Danny Janklow Quartet

--The Adam Clark Quartet

--Lao Tizer Quartet

Bistro Stage (Tent)

--D.on Darrox & The Melody Joy Bakers

--Bruce Forman's "Cow Pop"

--The Barrelhouse Wailers

