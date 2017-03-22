360 Systems Announces The Addition of Thom Calabro Martin Solutions, LLC

Calabro to represent 360 Systems in the Greater New York, New Jersey Metropolitan Region

-- 360 Systems has announced the addition of Thom Calabro of "Martin Solutions, LLC." as their primary sales representative for their broadcast and audio equipment in the New York / New Jersey region. Thom will be working with the 360 Systems extensive dealer network as well as their end-user/prospects & clientele.Before joining 360 Systems, Thom Calabro held the Director Marketing & Product Development title at Fujifilm's Optical Devices Division (makers of Fujinon lens products). Thom was formerly National Sales Manager for the organization, overseeing sales operations in North, Central and South America.Prior to his position at Fujifilm, Thom was Marketing Manager of Acquisition Products for Philips Digital Video Systems. Previously he was Executive Vice President and Director of Engineering at Ikegami Electronics USA, Inc. He held various other positions at Ikegami including Vice President of Professional Products and HDTV, Director of Engineering and Manager of Field Sales Engineering & Professional Products.Thom brings with him years of professional broadcasting experience which will allow him to quickly become a key member of the 360 Systems broadcast network."The caliber of skill & experience Thom brings with him to 360 Systems is second to none. It's an honor having Thom as part of our 360 Systems' team. With NAB 2017 right around the corner, Thom's joining of 360 Systems couldn't be at more ideal time. We kindly ask all our dealers, customers and friends to please stop by our booth #N3524 and welcome Thom to our broadcast community." said John Hall, Director of Global Sales at 360 Systems.About 360 Systems360 Systems has manufactured innovative video and audio products for the broadcast and entertainment industry for over 45 years. It is the company's goal to consistently provide quality products with 24/7 reliability, backed by standard-setting quality and customer service. 360 Systems is a privately held California corporation. At NAB 2017 360 Systems will be located in the North Hall Booth #N3524.