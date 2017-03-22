News By Tag
Toll Brothers' The Highlands at Parker offers several move-in ready homes
The move-in ready homes will be open for tours April 1-2 from 1-3 p.m.
Toll Brothers' The Highlands at Parker has three great homes that will be ready for move-in between June and August, perfect for families wanting to make a move during this timeframe. These homes will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, from 1-3 p.m.
The Highlands at Parker is situated at the highest point in the area, offering residents expansive Front Range views. In addition to excellent Douglas County Schools, residents will appreciate the natural character of the stunning master-planned community with its picturesque streambeds, ravines, broad grasslands, wildlife corridors, walking trails, family-friendly parks and nearly 300 acres of open space.
"With interest rates still low, this is a great time for families to move up to a larger home," says Mary Jane Beaman, sales manager.
The move-in ready homes in the Highlands each have four bedrooms:
- The two-story Orion Traditional has nearly 4,000 square feet of space. The home is built on a corner home site that is close to trails. It features an impressive 2-story great room, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast eating area as well as a separate dining room, 3-1/2 baths, a 3-car garage, and more. The home will be completed in May and is priced at $782,995.
- The two-story Valmont Farmhouse has 4,149 square feet. The home features an attractive front porch, sunny interior from its many windows, a two-story family room, main floor study, formal living and dining rooms, 3-1/2 baths, a 3-car tandem garage, and much more. The home is priced at $714,995 and is scheduled for completion in June.
- The one-story Chatfield Classic has 3,405 square feet. The home features an enticing great room with a cozy fireplace and cathedral ceilings that extend out to the covered patio; luxurious kitchen with an adjoining breakfast area that has a center island and oversized, walk-in pantry; formal dining room; 3 baths; and more. The home is priced at $699,995 and will be ready in August.
"In addition to these move-in ready homes, we have a number of available home sites for buyers to build their dream home and offer special incentives on some sites," says Beaman.
Amenities included for residents of the Highlands are the Grand Hall and Aquatic Center (located within the award-winning, master-planned Idyllwilde community) that provides year-round family fun with its pool, fitness center, entertainment room and BBQ pits for cookouts. School-age children may attend the Douglas County schools, with Pioneer Elementary, Cimarron Middle School and Legend High School all being within walking distance.
To reach the model and move-in ready homes for The Highlands at Parker, take Exit 5 (S. Parker Road/CO-83) from E-470 and head south on S. Parker Road for 4-4/10 miles to Hess Road. Turn left onto Hess Road and travel 1-1/2 miles to Canterberry Parkway. Turn left onto Canterberry Parkway and go 1-1/8 mile to Pine Canyon Drive to the model at 11675 Pine Canyon Pt. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com/
