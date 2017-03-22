 
Industry News





Food drive Jumpstarts Another Year of Heartland Giving

Employees at ITW Heartland donated 730 pounds of food for a local food shelter.
 
 
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- ITW Heartland and Spiroid recently concluded a food drive aimed at benefiting the local food shelf - and having a bit of fun. This drive marks the beginning of another year of giving and serving by ITW Heartland and Spiroid employees. It also represents an opportunity to look back and appreciate the generosity that was on display throughout 2016.

The company-wide food drive was structured as a competition in which six large teams competed to donate the most total non-perishable food-weight. The average cumulative donation per team was over 120 pounds, with the winning team donating over 215 pounds of food. In all, the local Alexandria-area food shelf received 730 pounds of food and a matching $1-per-pound donation of $730 - all thanks to Heartland and its employees.

The food drive is just one of a long list of examples demonstrating the giving spirit that ITW Heartland and its employees have for the Alexandria region. The following are a list of other local entities Heartland employees supported throughout 2016:

• Alexandria Area High School
• Alexandria Area Community Foundation
• Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce
• Alexandria Literacy Project
• Alexandria Technical and Community College
• Alexandria YMCA
• American Cancer Society
• Caring and Sharing Room
• Chain of Lakes Triatholon
• Douglas County 4-H
• Douglas County Care Program
• Douglas County Sherriff's Federation
• Junior Achievement of Alexandria
• Love INC of Douglas County
• Northern Lights Boy Scouts Council
• Osakis Public Schools
• Someplace Safe
• St. Mary's School
• United Way
• United Way Mobile Food Drop
• Unity Foundation
• Veterans Services
• Vikingland Band Festival
• Zion Lutheran Church

Here's to another year of giving back!

Learn more about us at https://www.spiroidgearing.com.
Source:Spiroid
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Source:Spiroid
