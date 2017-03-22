News By Tag
Food drive Jumpstarts Another Year of Heartland Giving
Employees at ITW Heartland donated 730 pounds of food for a local food shelter.
The company-wide food drive was structured as a competition in which six large teams competed to donate the most total non-perishable food-weight. The average cumulative donation per team was over 120 pounds, with the winning team donating over 215 pounds of food. In all, the local Alexandria-area food shelf received 730 pounds of food and a matching $1-per-pound donation of $730 - all thanks to Heartland and its employees.
The food drive is just one of a long list of examples demonstrating the giving spirit that ITW Heartland and its employees have for the Alexandria region. The following are a list of other local entities Heartland employees supported throughout 2016:
• Alexandria Area High School
• Alexandria Area Community Foundation
• Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce
• Alexandria Literacy Project
• Alexandria Technical and Community College
• Alexandria YMCA
• American Cancer Society
• Caring and Sharing Room
• Chain of Lakes Triatholon
• Douglas County 4-H
• Douglas County Care Program
• Douglas County Sherriff's Federation
• Junior Achievement of Alexandria
• Love INC of Douglas County
• Northern Lights Boy Scouts Council
• Osakis Public Schools
• Someplace Safe
• St. Mary's School
• United Way
• United Way Mobile Food Drop
• Unity Foundation
• Veterans Services
• Vikingland Band Festival
• Zion Lutheran Church
Here's to another year of giving back!
Learn more about us at https://www.spiroidgearing.com.
