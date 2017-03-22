News By Tag
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. Arranges $28M Loan to Refinance Oregon Retail Portfolio
The retail properties are located at the dominant intersection within their respective trade areas. ShopKo Bend is located on Highway 97 adjacent to the Bend River Promenade Mall, which is anchored by Macy's, Kohl's and T.J. Maxx; ShopKo Eugene is located on Coburg Road at Beltline across from a Costco, PetSmart and Office Depot; and ShopKo Salem is located at South Lancaster interchange and Interstate-5 across from WinCo Foods, Sportsman's Warehouse, Home Depot and Ashley Furniture.
"The non-recourse 10-year financing price was below 5% and replaces a maturing long-term loan," said Sonnenblick-
Patrick Brown, also a Principal of Sonnenblick-
About Sonnenblick-
Sonnenblick-
