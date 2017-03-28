News By Tag
Sharon's Flower Shop, Killeen, gearing up for KISD Prom
Corsages and boutonnieres now available in a variety of styles and colors. Call (254) 690-4005 or visit Sharon's Flower Shop at 104 W Elms Road, Killeen.
Try one of our "Dear Daisy' wrist corsages or boutonnieres. Each corsage and boutonniere is designed with our fresh cut daisies. Daisy colors available are yellow, white, lavender and a deep purple.
We've made ordering corsages easy. Choose your ribbon color. Select one or more colors of daisies. Choose your wristband, and we'll do the rest. Choose to have one of our florists design your corsage, or give us your ideas.
Looking for something different? View our work on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/
Bring in a picture of your desired design, and we'll create your look for you. Corsages and boutonnieres can be ordered in store, by phone at (254) 690-4005, or online at www.sharonsflowershop.net.
Stop by and visit us today.
POC: Rosalyn Caldwell (Owner)
254-690-4005
orders@sharonsflowershop.net
