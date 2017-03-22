Country(s)
MCLife Houston Strikes New Partnership in Baytown Texas: Residential Apartment Brand of MC Companies Expanding Outreach
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- MCLife Houston has formed a new partnership with the City of Baytown as the year-round Social Media Sponsor of the Baytown Town Square Farmers Markets, and community events held at Baytown Town Square. The Baytown Town Square Famers Markets run the third Saturday of every month September – May.
The city of Baytown Parks and Recreation Department is committed to offering a Farmers Market located at the Baytown Town Square to support local consumers, farmers, artists and entrepreneurs. Organized by Sonja Payne from City of Baytown, the Farmers Market features everything you would expect from a top-notch market including food trucks, cottage food, fresh produce and art.
"The City of Baytown Parks and Recreations Department has done an amazing job revitalizing and upgrading Baytown Town Square and it has become the perfect venue for community events," says Joshua Selph, Manager of Events and Partnerships. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with the City of Baytown and continue the MCLife philosophy of celebrating everything hyper-local in our surrounding communities."
Baytown Town Square is a gorgeous town center in the heart of Baytown. In addition to the monthly Farmers Markets, Baytown Town Square also features an ice skating rink December-January, and tons of fun community events throughout the year. A full list of Town Square events can be found on the Visit Baytown website.
MCLife Houstonis committed to finding local partners in the Greater Houston area, and our sub-markets, that further build community connections and engagement. You can learn more about the brand and partnership opportunities at: http:/mclifehouston.com/
About MCLife: MCLife http://mclife.com is the residential apartment brand of MC Companies. Doing apartment marketing differently, MCLife is all about building resident connections within the community with their 5-5-5 program, good life promises and signature we love pets policy. Uniquely branded in each of our submarkets, you can find MCLife in Phoenix, Tucson, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Tulsa.
About MC Companies: MC Companies http://mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.
