March 2017





TRU Staffing Partners Named in the 2017 Best of the National Law Journal Awards

Company takes second place in Best National Legal Recruiter category
 
 
NEW YORK - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- TRU Staffing Partners, an award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in e-discovery and cybersecurity, today announces the company was ranked as a Best National Legal Recruiter in the Best of the National Law Journal awards 2017. This marks the fifth consecutive year that TRU has been named in this survey.

TheBest of the National Law Journal awards are a readers' choice ranking of the top legal vendors and law schools nationwide. Thousands of readers took the survey and voted in different categories for firms that they believe provide the best services, products, or education to law firms and corporations.

"After seven years in operation, it remains an honor for TRU to consistently compete and rank alongside legal staffing agencies with decades of history and thousands of recruitment employees. This is a people's choice award which demonstrates that, despite TRU's size and age, our impact on the lives and careers of legal professionals has been profound and continues to expand as we deepen and widen our expertise in the legal industry's most in-demand verticals, e-discovery and cybersecurity," states Jared Coseglia, CEO and founder of TRU Staffing Partners. "One unique value proposition that distinguishes TRU from any competitors in our niche is our ability to source and deliver this talent on a nationwide level, and we are thrilled to be recognized for the relationships and expertise we bring to the coast-to-coast legal community of the United States of America."

In previous years, in addition to being recognized by the National Law Journal, the company has received recognition from the Best of Chicago awards, Best of Washington, D.C. awards, and the New York Law Journalawards, among others.

For the complete list of the 2017 Best of the National Law Journal awards and its recipients, go to http://pdfserver.amlaw.com/nlj/Best_NLJ/index.html.

In addition, the Best of the Midwest readers' choice survey voting is currently open at

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MidwestBestof2017.  TRU is nominated in categories #86 and #88.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com) is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000, and global consulting firm and service provider communities. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.

Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for TRU Staffing Partners
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
