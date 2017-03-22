News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TRU Staffing Partners Named in the 2017 Best of the National Law Journal Awards
Company takes second place in Best National Legal Recruiter category
TheBest of the National Law Journal awards are a readers' choice ranking of the top legal vendors and law schools nationwide. Thousands of readers took the survey and voted in different categories for firms that they believe provide the best services, products, or education to law firms and corporations.
"After seven years in operation, it remains an honor for TRU to consistently compete and rank alongside legal staffing agencies with decades of history and thousands of recruitment employees. This is a people's choice award which demonstrates that, despite TRU's size and age, our impact on the lives and careers of legal professionals has been profound and continues to expand as we deepen and widen our expertise in the legal industry's most in-demand verticals, e-discovery and cybersecurity,"
In previous years, in addition to being recognized by the National Law Journal, the company has received recognition from the Best of Chicago awards, Best of Washington, D.C. awards, and the New York Law Journalawards, among others.
For the complete list of the 2017 Best of the National Law Journal awards and its recipients, go to http://pdfserver.amlaw.com/
In addition, the Best of the Midwest readers' choice survey voting is currently open at
https://www.surveymonkey.com/
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com)
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for TRU Staffing Partners
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse