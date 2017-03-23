News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Synergy Logistics recognized again in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
Snapfulfil, a cloud-based WMS solution, provides a unique and competitive turnkey-managed service business model. It offers organizations – from small to medium-sized businesses through enterprises – a no-capital-expenditure, flexible and easy to implement solution for managing increasingly complex warehouse operations.
"In addition to again being recognized by Gartner, of which we are very proud, 2017 is becoming a historic year for Snapfulfil,"
Snapfulfil's Software as a Service model bundles the software, license, infrastructure, hardware, training, maintenance and support into a single monthly subscription, with no upfront costs and nothing to pay until go-live.
Snapfulfil can be deployed in around 45 days, providing a functionally equivalent alternative to a traditional Tier 1 WMS, in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost.
About the Magic Quadrant
Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Dwight Klappich, February 13, 2017
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
For more information visit: http://www.snapfulfil.com.
Contact
Faye Baker
***@snapfulfil.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse