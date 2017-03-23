 
Synergy Logistics recognized again in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

 
 
Snapfulfil Cloud WMS selected for 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant
Snapfulfil Cloud WMS selected for 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- For the fifth consecutive time, Synergy Logistics has been placed on the Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Warehouse Management Systems for its Snapfulfil solution. Snapfulfil is one of only 13 WMS solutions to be selected for the 2017 WMS MQ.

Snapfulfil, a cloud-based WMS solution, provides a unique and competitive turnkey-managed service business model. It offers organizations – from small to medium-sized businesses through enterprises – a no-capital-expenditure, flexible and easy to implement solution for managing increasingly complex warehouse operations.

"In addition to again being recognized by Gartner, of which we are very proud, 2017 is becoming a historic year for Snapfulfil," said Tony Dobson, CEO of Snapfulfil. "We've expanded into a new global headquarters in Derby, U.K., are opening a new U.S. headquarters and preparing to launch an updated Snapfulfil application this year. Snapfulfil 2017 will deliver enhanced mobile capabilities, planning and forecasting analytics and an intuitive control tower dashboard—all items our customers' businesses require to maintain their competitive edge."

Snapfulfil's Software as a Service model bundles the software, license, infrastructure, hardware, training, maintenance and support into a single monthly subscription, with no upfront costs and nothing to pay until go-live.

Snapfulfil can be deployed in around 45 days, providing a functionally equivalent alternative to a traditional Tier 1 WMS, in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Dwight Klappich, February 13, 2017

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information visit: http://www.snapfulfil.com.

