NY Film Production Company Owltainment Gearing Up for 2017 Film Festival Season
Founded By NYU Graduates and Dedicated to Bridging the Gap Between U.S. and Chinese Film Industries
Owltainment was founded by Yuanyuan Chen and Mingda Dong, two New York University students who decided to use their creative talents to--among many others--help create daring and unique new concepts. The company uses innovative ideas such as cell phone filmmaking, showing others with or without a film production background how to share their stories with the "camera" in their pocket. In addition to this creative concept, Owltainment also produces features and documentaries with regular cameras, teaming up with specialists. And while filmmaking has been a hot topic in both the U.S. and China for many years, Owltainment is continuing to help bring the two industries closer together.
Owltainment has already won a number of awards for their films from the Best Shorts Award (Watermark) to the Gold Award: Student Film (Red Shadow) and Silver Award: Documentary Film (Cellphone Journey)
at the California Film Awards (http://uid13737.fb-
Owltainment Founders Mingda Dong (Left) and Yuanyuan Chen (Right) at the Honor 8 Cellphone Launch at the California Accademy of Arts and Sciences this Past August
With a versatile approach, helping to introduce American film scholars to China and hosting lectures and seminars for Chinese students and filmmakers, the company has been taking a head-on approach to film education. As film festival organizers themselves they also continually host, support, and implement activities (like the Honor (http://uid13737.fb-
Keep an eye out for some of Owltainment's incredible works as they hit the 2017 Film Festival circuit and continue continue their efforts to shed light on both the U.S. and Chinese film industries!
For More on Owltainment, Visit:
www.Owltainment.com
OR
Facebook.com/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT:
Rick Eberle, Rick@RickEberle.com
Rick Eberle PR Agency
***@gmail.com
