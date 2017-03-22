 
1stCity Locksmith Now Offers Discount to Locksmith Services to Individuals and Businesses

1stCity Locksmith - a licensed, bonded and insured locksmith company in San Diego, California, now offers discount to locksmith services to businesses and individuals.
 
 
1stCity Locksmith - Local San Diego Locksmith
SAN DIEGO - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Customers in any locksmith emergencies can call their emergency hotline for auto, residential, or commercial locksmith needs any time of the day, every day, even on holidays! Whether you are locked out of your house or your car, or in need to rekey locks of your front door because you lost your key or you just moved in to a new house or apartment, you dial the number and a local locksmith will arrive in your area to assist you.

Customers can avail the discount by printing out the discount coupon from their website, then present it to the locksmith before paying. Customers can also download the discount coupon and save it to their phones which then they can show the locksmith to avail the discount.

"First Locksmith LLC has been in the locksmith industry for quite a few years and are fully aware of how a bit costly the services can be, and so it is just that customers receive some love after experiencing drastic event of being locked out.. to ease their expenses at the least.", said Leo, the owner.


Media Contact:
Company Name: First Locksmith LLC
Contact Person: Jason
Email: INFO@1stcitylocksmith.com
Phone: (619) 202-7543 | (888) 706-2211
Address: 2307 Fenton Pkwy
City: San Diego
Country: United States of America
Website: https://1stcitylocksmith.com

