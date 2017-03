Northwest Harvest Commemorates 50 Years with Inaugural 'ROOT OUT HUNGER' Event

Seattle Children's Dr. Benjamin Danielson to Accept Ruth Velozo Award

Jordan Rubin

-- Northwest Harvest, Washington's largest independent provider of meals to those in need, is commemorating 50 years of fighting hunger by hosting its inaugural Root Out Hunger event on Saturday, April 22. Root Out Hunger celebrates the positive impact Northwest Harvest has made in communities throughout the state, as well as honors those committed to improving the health and nutrition of those affected by hunger and poverty.Highlights of this special event include live music; cocktail reception featuring a variety of local beers, wines, ciders and spirits; catered dinner; as well as an auction and raffle featuring unique, one-of-a-kind items specially created for Northwest Harvest.During the program, Dr. Benjamin Danielson of Seattle Children's Odessa Brown Children's Clinic will accept the Northwest Harvest Ruth Velozo Award for his community work and commitment to improving the lives of those most in need. "Dr. Danielson is an inspiration to all of us who work so hard in trying to meet the needs of our community's most vulnerable,"said Northwest Harvest CEO, Shelley Rotondo. "His work in pediatric health and nutrition, plus his passion for improving the lives of low-income children and families, is something our founder, Ruth Velozo would warmly embrace and honor."Root Out Hunger Event Schedule:Reception 5:30 – 7:00Dinner, Program and Auction 7:00 – 9:30Music and Dancing 9:30 – CloseEvent Location:Fremont Studios155 North 35th StreetSeattle, WA 98103Since its formation in 1967, Northwest Harvest has provided over 500 million meals in Washington through its statewide network of more than 375 food banks, meal programs and high-need schools. Throughout its 50 years, Northwest Harvest has never wavered from its core principle of providing food to anyone in need – while respecting their dignity and promoting good health.Northwest Harvest thanks all its Root Out Hunger sponsors, including: Boeing, Alaska Airlines, National Frozen Foods, Amazon and Century link for their financial support.To secure your attendance for this event, please visit 501auctions.com/ nwh/tickets or call 206.923.7437.# # #ABOUT NORTHWEST HARVESTNorthwest Harvest is Washington's home-grown food bank distributor. Each month, Northwest Harvest provides more than two million nutritious meals and supports a statewide network of more than 375 food banks, meal programs and high-need schools – focusing on consistent, nutritious, culturally-sensitive foods critical to body and mind. Throughout its 50 years, Northwest Harvest has grown from a project of local activists to its position today as the leader in fighting hunger in the state of Washington.