News By Tag
* Hunger
* Poverty
* Seattle
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Northwest Harvest Commemorates 50 Years with Inaugural 'ROOT OUT HUNGER' Event
Seattle Children's Dr. Benjamin Danielson to Accept Ruth Velozo Award
Highlights of this special event include live music; cocktail reception featuring a variety of local beers, wines, ciders and spirits; catered dinner; as well as an auction and raffle featuring unique, one-of-a-kind items specially created for Northwest Harvest.
During the program, Dr. Benjamin Danielson of Seattle Children's Odessa Brown Children's Clinic will accept the Northwest Harvest Ruth Velozo Award for his community work and commitment to improving the lives of those most in need. "Dr. Danielson is an inspiration to all of us who work so hard in trying to meet the needs of our community's most vulnerable,"
Root Out Hunger Event Schedule:
Reception 5:30 – 7:00
Dinner, Program and Auction 7:00 – 9:30
Music and Dancing 9:30 – Close
Event Location:
Fremont Studios
155 North 35th Street
Seattle, WA 98103
Since its formation in 1967, Northwest Harvest has provided over 500 million meals in Washington through its statewide network of more than 375 food banks, meal programs and high-need schools. Throughout its 50 years, Northwest Harvest has never wavered from its core principle of providing food to anyone in need – while respecting their dignity and promoting good health.
Northwest Harvest thanks all its Root Out Hunger sponsors, including: Boeing, Alaska Airlines, National Frozen Foods, Amazon and Century link for their financial support.
To secure your attendance for this event, please visit 501auctions.com/
# # #
ABOUT NORTHWEST HARVEST
Northwest Harvest is Washington's home-grown food bank distributor. Each month, Northwest Harvest provides more than two million nutritious meals and supports a statewide network of more than 375 food banks, meal programs and high-need schools – focusing on consistent, nutritious, culturally-sensitive foods critical to body and mind. Throughout its 50 years, Northwest Harvest has grown from a project of local activists to its position today as the leader in fighting hunger in the state of Washington.
Contact
Jordan Rubin
***@northwestharvest.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse