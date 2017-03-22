 
Topaz and iTel Form Partnership that Integrates Telehealth Software with Electronic Health Records

 
 
Topaz Information Services
Topaz Information Services
 
PHOENIX - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Healthcare IT company Topaz Information Services has partnered with iTel Companies Inc., a telehealth company, to offer a seamless integration of telehealth services to its clients.

Phoenix-based Topaz is a national provider of healthcare technology solutions, including electronic health records (EHR), practice management tools, population health and data analytics, and managed IT services.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based iTel's mobile platform provides secure messaging and video conferencing capabilities that are fully integrated with Topaz's EHR and practice management tools.  iTel focuses on enhancing patient care by offering primary care and behavioral health providers with simple solutions to connect with their patients.

"This partnership represents a value-added option for our clients that are interested in receiving seamless telehealth integration to better serve their patients and rural communities," said Javier Favela, president and CEO of Topaz. "The data from the telehealth session is automatically populated within the EHR, and demographics, appointment data and other data segments can easily move back and forth between the programs."

The U.S. telehealth market is expected to reach ~$34.9 billion by 2025, according to a recent report by Grand View Research Inc. The telehealth software segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 18 percent during the same period. Moreover, telehealth solutions are moving beyond primary care into segments including behavioral health.

"More and more clinics are shifting to telehealth solutions, particularly in rural and underserved communities where there are shortages of healthcare professionals," said Eric Greenman, M.D., founder, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer of iTel. "Secure video conferencing provides a cost and time savings by reducing patient transportation costs and time spent traveling to and from appointments. Moreover, clinics will find the Topaz-iTel telehealth integration saves them significant time in scheduling online appointments, and seamlessly allows for session billing within their existing Topaz-NextGen EHR. The unique differentiator in the market is iTel's virtual video check-out and rescheduling feature that both patients, providers and admins alike have found to be familiar, and essential to patient continuity in their care."

Telehealth also provides medical and behavioral health professionals with a new option for attracting and retaining clients – virtual appointments. iTel's cloud-based technology allows patients to securely log in and check in to a virtual waiting room through the iTel portal. Both the medical professional and patient see each other through iTel's video conferencing software, with the additional ability for physicians to screen share lab results, patient education, or other materials.  iTel's mobile video apps are available for iOS® and Android™.  iTel's platform is HIPAA-compliant and runs on iTel's Secure Cloud, which is HITRUST certified.

Topaz and iTel have been testing the integration for 18 months. For more information on  Topaz or iTel, visit http://www.topazis.com or http://www.itel.us.com.
Source:Topaz Information Services
