March 2017
Dennis Redd Announces Candidacy for Socorro ISD School Board in El Paso, Texas

SISD School Board Election gets a fresh new candidate for District 4 Trustee spot with a vision to improve the district.
 
EL PASO, Texas - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Dennis Redd, a long time resident of Socorro Independent School District in El Paso Texas, has announced his candidacy for the school board district #4 seat currently held by incumbent Paul Guerra. Dennis is a veteran paramedic and firefighter and has years of leadership experience. He also has experience as an educator while working with the El Paso Community College. Dennis has a passion for education and a desire to help the district flourish. Dennis believes that a constant awareness of the need to improve academics through the proper resources to the teachers, students, administrators and parents is a must. Dennis has received endorsements from CLEAT, Local 51 firefighter union, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Officer Association. More information about Dennis and his view on the issues are available on his website at www.dennisredd.com. The school board election for SISD is May 6, 2017. Make sure that you go out and vote in order to have a chance to improve the education of our children.

Source:Dennis Redd for SISD School Board
Email:***@dennisredd.com
Tags:Election, School Board, El Paso Texas
Industry:Education
Location:El Paso - Texas - United States
