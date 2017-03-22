 
Nationwide Boiler Extends Global Reach Naming Latin America Business Manager

 
 
March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationwide Boiler Inc., recently appointed Jaime Cubillos as the company's Latin America Business Manager. Mr. Cubillos brings Nationwide Boiler over thirty years of experience in the industrial and engineering sector, working with customers both domestically and internationally. His expertise includes firetube and watertube boilers, heat recovery steam generators, and combined heat and power projects. Mr. Cubillos main responsibilities will be to retain, grow, and expand business in Latin America through new equipment sales and rental opportunities.

Bill Testa, Nationwide Boiler Director of Sales, stated, "As Nationwide Boiler continues to grow and expand, we feel a dedicated presence concentrated on the Latin America market will be of great value to meet our goal. We have seen a lack of resources in Latin America in regards to temporary steam solutions for planned and unplanned outages, and Nationwide Boiler has the equipment and the people to fill that void. Jaime will be key in bridging the gap between Nationwide Boiler and the Latin America market."

Nationwide Boiler has partnered with Webcast Experts to begin their Latin America marketing initiative with a webinar presentation featuring Bill Testa and Jaime Cubillos. The webinar will be held on April 6th, 2017 at 12 pm CST and will be focused on educating listeners on Mexico's industrial boiler availability and emergency preparedness to meet the growing energy demand.

For fifty years Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent steam boiler solutions to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company has provided equipment to customers in six of the seven continents in the world. Products include trailer-mounted watertube boilers, mobile boiler room rentals featuring firetube boilers, mobile feedwater vans, Econostak economizers, CataStak™ SCR systems, and new and reconditioned boilers for sale. For more information, visit http://www.nationwideboiler.com.

Contact
Chelsey Ryker
***@nationwideboiler.com
