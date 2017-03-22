News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nationwide Boiler Extends Global Reach Naming Latin America Business Manager
Bill Testa, Nationwide Boiler Director of Sales, stated, "As Nationwide Boiler continues to grow and expand, we feel a dedicated presence concentrated on the Latin America market will be of great value to meet our goal. We have seen a lack of resources in Latin America in regards to temporary steam solutions for planned and unplanned outages, and Nationwide Boiler has the equipment and the people to fill that void. Jaime will be key in bridging the gap between Nationwide Boiler and the Latin America market."
Nationwide Boiler has partnered with Webcast Experts to begin their Latin America marketing initiative with a webinar presentation featuring Bill Testa and Jaime Cubillos. The webinar will be held on April 6th, 2017 at 12 pm CST and will be focused on educating listeners on Mexico's industrial boiler availability and emergency preparedness to meet the growing energy demand.
For fifty years Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent steam boiler solutions to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company has provided equipment to customers in six of the seven continents in the world. Products include trailer-mounted watertube boilers, mobile boiler room rentals featuring firetube boilers, mobile feedwater vans, Econostak economizers, CataStak™ SCR systems, and new and reconditioned boilers for sale. For more information, visit http://www.nationwideboiler.com.
Contact
Chelsey Ryker
***@nationwideboiler.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse