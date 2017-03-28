Kids Free At Alta Lodge During Spring Season

Free Lodging and Meals for Kids 12 and Under – a savings of over $200 per night

Joni Dykstra

***@altalodge.com Joni Dykstra

-- Alta Lodge offers special savings for families from April 2-16, 2017. Book a reservation of four nights or more, two kids ages 12 and under stay in their parents' room at no additional charge. Full breakfast and four-course dinner are also included daily at no charge. With two kids, this is a savings of over $200 per night.Alta Lodge always has a free supervised Kids' Club with activities after skiing, a special kids' dinner, after dinner activities and shuttle service to and from the Alta Ski Area Children's Ski School. Alta Children's Center also offers day care for non-skiing children.Let's not forget the convenience of Alta Lodge – no car is needed, either to get here or after you've arrived. Shuttle service can be arranged from Salt Lake City International Airport, bringing guests to the door of the Lodge in less than an hour. Alta Lodge is ski in and ski out: just walk out the door of the ski locker room, step into your skis, and ski to the lifts. A short rope tow brings skiers back to the Lodge.Since 1940,skiers have made Alta Lodge their home. Owned and operated by the Levitt family since 1959, the Lodge offers fine food, traditional lodge ambiance and a place in front of the fire to tell of the day's adventures. For more information, visit altalodge.com, or call 800-707-2582 for reservations.