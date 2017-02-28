News By Tag
Index Fund Advisors Announces Denise Delaney, CFP® Honored as a Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor
Index Fund Advisors (IFA) announces Denise Delaney, CFP® has been selected by Forbes as one of the top 200 women advisors nationwide.
Ms. Delaney's depth of investment knowledge about the benefits of a passive investment strategy, providing a fiduciary standard of care, and comprehensive discussions with clients are vital to the success of her practice.
MARCH 24, 2017 -- IRVINE, CA -- Index Fund Advisors, Inc. (IFA), a fee-only advisory and wealth management firm based in Irvine, California, today announced Denise Delaney, CFP® has been named a top women advisor in America by Forbes. Delaney ranks among the top 200 advisors who manage a combined $210 billion on behalf of individuals and families.
"I am thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as a top women advisor in America," said Delaney. "I have dedicated my career to educating clients on investing which helps create peace of mind and financial stability."
Ms. Delaney goes on to say that "As a seasoned fiduciary advisor, I have been afforded the opportunity to be a central resource to clients regarding complex financial, estate, and long-term care planning needs. Through these efforts, I now work with second and third generation family members and am privileged to also assist these clients help meet their investing goals."
Delaney, who joined IFA in 2005, is based out of the firm's headquarters in Irvine, California and focuses on high net worth individuals and specializes in late life planning, wealth transfer, and retirement plan solutions for companies of all sizes.
"It is an honor to have Forbes honor Denise as one of the top 200 women advisors nationwide,"
The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors was developed by SHOOK Research. The methodology used to determine the ranking can be found here: https://www.forbes.com/
Ranking is not indicative of future performance.
Founded in 1999 Index Fund Advisors is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a nationally recognized expert on evidence-based index fund investing, IFA has seen rapid growth in the last few years, with its assets under management more than doubling since 2010.
About Index Fund Advisors
Index Fund Advisors, Inc. (IFA) is a fee-only registered investment adviser and provider of fiduciary wealth services. IFA's investment strategy focuses on risk-appropriate, globally diversified index fund portfolios for high net worth individuals, institutions and corporate and nonprofit retirement plans. Founded in 1999, and headquartered in Irvine, CA, IFA provides advice to over 2,100 clients throughout the country and manages $3.08 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2016. For more information, please visit our website at www.ifa.com.
Contact
Maggie Ford
Director of Marketing
***@ifa.com
