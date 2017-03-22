 
DelPlaya Expands Its Agency Sales Team Ads Two Industry Veterans

MINNEAPOLIS - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- DelPlaya Media, Inc., a leading programmatic audience source for agencies, today announced that it has added two advertising agency veterans to its programmatic private market sales team.

The new team members will cover Minneapolis/St. Paul and Chicago for DelPlaya.   One is a former Kantar Media, Kimberly-Clark and Pillsbury media executive and the other spent more than 39 years at Minneapolis agency, Campbell Mithun (now McCann Minneapolis).  The pair have spent the past six months advising DelPlaya on the roll-out of DelPlaya's Rincon PX™, DelPlaya's private programmatic audio, video and display market thatreaches more than 80 million unique users per day, and more than 500 million unique users per month, across mobile, automobiles, connected television, and connected audio devices.

DelPlaya's sales team are now working with Minneapolis and Chicago based agencies to provide real-time access to the high performing audiences they are looking for on a fully transparent basis.

"It was important for us to find industry veterans that could help us educate our agency partners on how to target our real time audience," said Jeff Pescatello, DelPlaya's EVP of Sales.  "Our new additions are very well versed in the benefits of our audience and are educating our agency partners on how best to take advantage of this new resource", concluded Pescatello.

Advertisers can connect with the Rincon Private Market using OpenRTB, JSON, Javascript, VPAID or VAST.  Rincon supports Deal ID so campaigns may be customized for greater targeting and improved advertiser performance.

About DelPlaya Media, Inc.

DelPlaya is a Santa Barbara, California-based company that works directly with digital media publishers and advertisers to create more productive advertising opportunities on mobile and other devices.  To work directly with DelPlaya, please visit: http://www.delplaya.com

