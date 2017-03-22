News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DelPlaya Expands Its Agency Sales Team Ads Two Industry Veterans
DelPlaya's sales team are now working with Minneapolis and Chicago based agencies to provide real-time access to the high performing audiences they are looking for on a fully transparent basis.
The new team members will cover Minneapolis/
DelPlaya's sales team are now working with Minneapolis and Chicago based agencies to provide real-time access to the high performing audiences they are looking for on a fully transparent basis.
"It was important for us to find industry veterans that could help us educate our agency partners on how to target our real time audience," said Jeff Pescatello, DelPlaya's EVP of Sales. "Our new additions are very well versed in the benefits of our audience and are educating our agency partners on how best to take advantage of this new resource", concluded Pescatello.
Advertisers can connect with the Rincon Private Market using OpenRTB, JSON, Javascript, VPAID or VAST. Rincon supports Deal ID so campaigns may be customized for greater targeting and improved advertiser performance.
About DelPlaya Media, Inc.
DelPlaya is a Santa Barbara, California-based company that works directly with digital media publishers and advertisers to create more productive advertising opportunities on mobile and other devices. To work directly with DelPlaya, please visit: http://www.delplaya.com
Contact
Press
***@delplaya.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse