"Service Goat" is now available as an audiobook from Dreaming Big Publications!
Written by bestselling author Piers Anthony, "Service Goat" is the sci-fi story of a blind little girl and her extraordinary service animal. Narrated by voice actor Corrie Legge, this audiobook is now available through Audible and iTunes.
Orphaned and blind seven-year-old Callie has a service animal – a goat with extraordinary powers.
Ben Hemoth is a down-on-his luck news reporter facing prison. Needing to save his job and his reputation, he teams up with Venus, a young seductress caught up with a teenage drug gang.
When a mysterious letter arrives detailing a top-secret investigative operation, Ben and Venus think they've found their chance for redemption. The mission? Investigate a goat.
In exchange for an extravagant paycheck, Ben and Venus must piece together the wild rumors swirling around Callie, her supernatural goat, and a possible UFO visit.
This extraordinary tale is now available as an audiobook for just $13.08, or for free with the start of an Audible free trial. Plug in your headphones and escape to a world rich with adventure, extraterrestrial visitors, secrecy, dangerous governmental operations, and the classic hints of mischief that readers have come to expect from New York Times bestselling author Piers Anthony.
"Service Goat" is also available in paperback for $8.00 and as a Kindle book for $3.99.
Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues.
Piers Anthony is a prolific writer of science fiction and fantasy. With over 170 books in print, including his famous "Xanth" series, Anthony continues to create stories full of magic, a little naughtiness, and plenty of fun and humor.
Dreaming Big Publications
