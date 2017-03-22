Barry Baskin Earns Prestigious TriMetrix HD Designation

TTI Success Insights has certified local talent management consultant with it's prestigious TriMetrix HD Designation, it's most advanced assessment tool.

Barry Baskin

barry@baskinconsultingroup.com

-- Baskin Consulting Group is pleased to announce that Barry Baskin, a Value Added Associate with the global leader in human behavior assessments, TTI Success Insights, has been certified as a TriMetrix HD Analyst."This additional certification,"said Barry, Chief Learning Officer with Baskin Consulting Group "allows us to offer services for every business, regardless of size."Leveraging this valuable partnership with TTi Success Insights, Baskin Consulting Group is now better able to provide:• Multiple science assessments• Job Benchmarking• Enhanced Talent Development ServicesAbout TTI Success InsightsTTI Success Insights believes all people are unique and have talents and skills of which they are often unaware. We exist to reveal and harness these talents, using the Science of SelfTM. For over 30 years, we have researched and applied social and brain science, creating assessment solutions consultants in 90 countries and 40 languages used to hire, develop and retain the best talent in the world. With a tenacious, innovative culture, we transform potential to productivity, performance and profits. Every 27 seconds, someone is taking a TTI SI assessment to increase their self- awareness and grow their career. For more information, visit www.ttisi.com and @TTI_SI.About Baskin Consulting Group