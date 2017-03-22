News By Tag
Barry Baskin Earns Prestigious TriMetrix HD Designation
TTI Success Insights has certified local talent management consultant with it's prestigious TriMetrix HD Designation, it's most advanced assessment tool.
Leveraging this valuable partnership with TTi Success Insights, Baskin Consulting Group is now better able to provide:
• Multiple science assessments
• Job Benchmarking
• Enhanced Talent Development Services
About TTI Success Insights
TTI Success Insights believes all people are unique and have talents and skills of which they are often unaware. We exist to reveal and harness these talents, using the Science of SelfTM. For over 30 years, we have researched and applied social and brain science, creating assessment solutions consultants in 90 countries and 40 languages used to hire, develop and retain the best talent in the world. With a tenacious, innovative culture, we transform potential to productivity, performance and profits. Every 27 seconds, someone is taking a TTI SI assessment to increase their self- awareness and grow their career. For more information, visit www.ttisi.com and @TTI_SI.
About Baskin Consulting Group
The Baskin Consulting Group exists to provide assessments, job benchmarking and talent development in order to raise performance of teams, with the goal of driving excellence in each position. Our services are completely custom, designed with each companies specific needs. The principles of Baskin Consulting Group are active in Rotary, Community Consulting Teams of Knoxville and soon to be, Academy of Culture Ambassadors(
Media Contact
Barry Baskin
barry@baskinconsultingroup.com
