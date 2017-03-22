 
News By Tag
* Assessment, Tti
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Barry Baskin Earns Prestigious TriMetrix HD Designation

TTI Success Insights has certified local talent management consultant with it's prestigious TriMetrix HD Designation, it's most advanced assessment tool.
 
ATLANTA - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Baskin Consulting Group is pleased to announce that Barry Baskin, a Value Added Associate with the global leader in human behavior assessments, TTI Success Insights, has been certified as a TriMetrix HD Analyst.

"This additional certification," said Barry, Chief Learning Officer with Baskin Consulting Group "allows us to offer services for every business, regardless of size."

Leveraging this valuable partnership with TTi Success Insights, Baskin Consulting Group is now better able to provide:

• Multiple science assessments
• Job Benchmarking
• Enhanced Talent Development Services

About TTI Success Insights

TTI Success Insights believes all people are unique and have talents and skills of which they are often unaware. We exist to reveal and harness these talents, using the Science of SelfTM. For over 30 years, we have researched and applied social and brain science, creating assessment solutions consultants in 90 countries and 40 languages used to hire, develop and retain the best talent in the world. With a tenacious, innovative culture, we transform potential to productivity, performance and profits. Every 27 seconds, someone is taking a TTI SI assessment to increase their self- awareness and grow their career. For more information, visit www.ttisi.com and @TTI_SI.

About Baskin Consulting Group

The Baskin Consulting Group exists to provide assessments, job benchmarking and talent development in order to raise performance of teams, with the goal of driving excellence in each position. Our services are completely custom, designed with each companies specific needs. The principles of Baskin Consulting Group are active in Rotary, Community Consulting Teams of Knoxville and soon to be, Academy of Culture Ambassadors(Knoxville)

Media Contact
Barry Baskin
barry@baskinconsultingroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@baskinconsultingroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Assessment, Tti
Industry:Human resources
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Baskin Consulting Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share