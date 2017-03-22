News By Tag
Refer.to Heads to the American Association of Orthodontists' Annual Session
Refer.to is a secure web application that allows dentists to digitally send all relevant referral information to other dental practitioners and to patients. Refer.to saves dental practices thousands of dollars in paper dental pads each year. More importantly, it ensures practices no longer lose dozens of referred patients (and thousands of dollars in potential treatments) due to lost referral slips or lack of follow-up.
The AAO Annual Session is both a trade show, and a continuing education conference for Orthodontists and their staff, drawing more than 17,000 attendees. Refer.to is incredibly excited to be presenting at the AAO Annual Session, brushing shoulders with thousands of doctors and staff from around the country, and exhibiting next to some of the biggest names in the dental industry.
Josh Johnson, Refer.to Founder, notes "the conference offers the opportunity to get Refer.to in front of a variety of people from around the dental world -- influential orthodontists and dental consultants alike. It will be a valuable opportunity to make connections and show people, in person, what Refer.to has to offer."
Refer.to will be exhibiting in booth #3249, and strongly encourages drop-ins.
For more information about Refer.to, visit us on the web at https://refer.to, or email any questions to josh@refer.to.
Josh Johnson, Founder
josh@refer.to
