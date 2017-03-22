News By Tag
Floyd Middle School Student to Participate in National Math Competition
Teacher to Raise Funds to Support Ting Ting Yan's Trip to MathCON in Chicago
Floyd math teacher Tim Coefield administered the 45-question math test to students at Floyd Middle School during round one. Of the 25 students who competed this year, 8 students received National Honorable Mentions. One student, Ting Ting Yan, qualified for the National Finals in Chicago.
"The MathCON competition is extremely rigorous," Coefield said. "Our students have been staying after school weekly preparing for their online math assessment and competed against students from all across the country."
This year, almost 50,000 students competed in round one of MathCON. The top 1 percent of students at each grade level were invited to Chicago to compete face-to-face in the National Finals.
Now, Coefield is reaching out to the community to crowdfund financial support for Yan's trip to MathCON.
"We are looking to our school partners for assistance in providing this very special student with assistance in funding her trip to Chicago so that she can compete," he said. "She has worked extraordinarily hard over the past three months in preparation, so we want to do everything that we can to ensure that she gets to travel to the competition."
Coefield is trying to raise approximately $2,000 to cover travel expenses for Yan, teacher Laura Thompson and Yan's mother. Funding must be secured by April 7, with arrangements finalized by April 10.
For more information about Coefield's fundraising campaign, contact Coefield by email at timothy.coefield@
