Poseidon Expeditions Announces Early Bird Discounts on 3 North Pole Icebreaker Expeditions in 2018
Aboard the only passenger-carrying vessel in the world that can attain 90º north, the true geographic North Pole.
With rates starting at $27,260 per person (double occupancy), this singular adventure starts in Murmansk, Russia. There, guests embark the nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Years of Victory (http://info.poseidonexpeditions.com/
In addition to the exhilaration of cruising aboard a state-of-the-
Activities throughout the journey are centered on discovery, history and wildlife. Seasoned guides help guests spot puffins, gannets, guillemots and other bird life on excursions ashore. While on deck, everyone has an eye out for whales -- humpback, fin and minke. walruses and seals -- harp, bearded and other species – are often seen on ice floes. And, of course, sightings of Ursus maritimus or the polar bear is a highlight in a wonderland of glaciers, fjords and waterfalls, all created by the terrific force of the island's massive ice cap. Guests explore climate and environmental issues affecting the regions and seasonal ice cover.
An included activity on all Poseidon Expeditions (http://info.poseidonexpeditions.com/
The helicopter is also utilized to achieve landings in Franz Josef Land when conditions prevent landings by Zodiac, giving unparalleled access to this remote and hard-to-reach Arctic wilderness. Weather permitting, flightseeing tours and landings by helicopter are included complimentary on all North Pole voyages.
The vast, intricate, and ever-changing icescape of the Arctic Ocean offers a unique and challenging world of subjects for photographers of all backgrounds. A free photography program gives guests the chance to learn and practice photography skills alongside an expert photographer.
Primeval landscapes, intriguing geological features, poignant historical remains, and charismatic Arctic wildlife in Russia's Franz Josef Land also provide a wealth of inspiration for the photographer.
Early booking rates are available for 13-day departures July 8 - July 20, July 19 - July 31 and July 30 - Aug. 11, 2018. Per person, double occupancy rates with applicable discounts are from $27,260 to $42,840. To qualify, reservations need to be made by July 31, 2017.For more details and itinerary see: http://info.poseidonexpeditions.com/
Rates include one pre-voyage hotel night; group transfers from airport to hotel before embarkation and to the ship on day of embarkation plus a trip to the airport or central location upon disembarkation;
The complete 2018-19 Arctic schedules, rates and special offers can be found at https://poseidonexpeditions.com/
For inquires and reservations in North America, or to request a catalog, agents can contact the company's Providence, RI, sales and reservation office at SalesUSA@poseidonexpeditions.com or call 347-801-2610.
About Poseidon Expeditions
With offices in the US, UK, Germany, Russia and China, Poseidon Expeditions is a leading provider of polar expeditions in the cruise industry. The company offers guests the unique opportunity to travel to the geographic North Pole aboard the 50 Years of Victory, the largest and most modern nuclear-powered icebreaker in the world. Fourteen-day, top-of-the-World programs are scheduled for the 2017 and 2018 summer seasons. Poseidon also offers Arctic and Antarctic expedition cruising aboard the 114-passenger luxury expedition ship Sea Spirit. The company is committed to safe and environmentally responsible polar travel. It is a member of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) and the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO).
