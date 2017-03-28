 
News By Tag
* Event
* Networking
* Wbe
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

PTI Solutions and Astra Host Local Women's Business Luncheon

Economic outlook and community partnerships were primary topics of discussion
 
 
Speakers at PTI / Astra Luncheon
Speakers at PTI / Astra Luncheon
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Event
* Networking
* Wbe

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Sacramento - California - US

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- This month,PTI Solutions and Astra Women's Business Alliance held a Women Leadership Lunch at McClellan Park, CA to discuss economic development in the Greater Sacramento Area. PTI Solutions, a Sacramento-based IT and Telecommunications company, and Astra, the WBENC (Women Business Enterprise National Council) RPO partnered to host the event, with the goal of fostering partnerships within the local women-owned business community.

Attendees networked, and then dined on a lunch buffet while speakers discussed upcoming development projects and economic indicators for the Sacramento region.

"The event was absolutely fabulous," said Annie Forrester, Business Development Director of Ampcus, Inc. "I received feedback from many women who were very excited to have an event in Sacramento where they could grow their network.  Many people expressed how the group felt like 'family.'  I explained that's the Astra way!"

"We've had such a great response to this event. We want to continue to build relationships across industries in the greater Sacramento Region through similar events at least 2 or 3 times a year, going forward," said Cecelia Sullivan, President and CEO of PTI Solutions and Vice Chair for Astra, who helped coordinate the luncheon. "We really want to help foster a genuine sense of community and support amongst the local Women-Owned businesses here, and bring new voices to the table, and Astra has been leading the way in that regard for years."

Learn more about Astra Women's Business Alliance here: http://astrawba.org

If you want to be included on the mailing list for future Astra and PTI events, please contact: solutions@pti-s.com


About PTI Solutions

PTI Solutions (legal name Pinnacle Telecommunications, Inc.), a 100% Woman-Owned Small Business, was founded in 1984 and is currently led by Cecelia Sullivan, its President and CEO.  PTI's mission is to build network infrastructure that keeps telecommunications companies, data centers, and businesses connected. PTI is an integrated communications infrastructure provider for any environment:  Enterprise, Government, Central office and Data Center.  Headquartered in Sacramento, CA, PTI's experienced Project Managers and teams mobilize to meet any customers' geographical requirements.  PTI's Centers of Excellence begin with the initial customer experience and continue all the way through to well-organized closing documents and customer acceptance.  An ISO/TL 9000 and OSHA certified company, PTI's W2 workforce is well trained and always exceeding our customers' expectations of quality and safety.

PTI's capabilities include but are not limited to: Communications Network Systems Design, Engineering and Installation, Managed IT Services, Structured Cabling Systems, Experienced Turnkey EF&I (Engineering, Furnish & Installation) Services, Wireless Systems – Wi-Fi, CCTV, Access Control Solutions, CPE, and more.

Visit PTI at www.pti-s.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pti-s.com Email Verified
Tags:Event, Networking, Wbe
Industry:Technology
Location:Sacramento - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 28, 2017
PTI Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share