PTI Solutions and Astra Host Local Women's Business Luncheon
Economic outlook and community partnerships were primary topics of discussion
Attendees networked, and then dined on a lunch buffet while speakers discussed upcoming development projects and economic indicators for the Sacramento region.
"The event was absolutely fabulous," said Annie Forrester, Business Development Director of Ampcus, Inc. "I received feedback from many women who were very excited to have an event in Sacramento where they could grow their network. Many people expressed how the group felt like 'family.' I explained that's the Astra way!"
"We've had such a great response to this event. We want to continue to build relationships across industries in the greater Sacramento Region through similar events at least 2 or 3 times a year, going forward," said Cecelia Sullivan, President and CEO of PTI Solutions and Vice Chair for Astra, who helped coordinate the luncheon. "We really want to help foster a genuine sense of community and support amongst the local Women-Owned businesses here, and bring new voices to the table, and Astra has been leading the way in that regard for years."
Learn more about Astra Women's Business Alliance here: http://astrawba.org
If you want to be included on the mailing list for future Astra and PTI events, please contact: solutions@pti-
About PTI Solutions
PTI Solutions (legal name Pinnacle Telecommunications, Inc.), a 100% Woman-Owned Small Business, was founded in 1984 and is currently led by Cecelia Sullivan, its President and CEO. PTI's mission is to build network infrastructure that keeps telecommunications companies, data centers, and businesses connected. PTI is an integrated communications infrastructure provider for any environment:
PTI's capabilities include but are not limited to: Communications Network Systems Design, Engineering and Installation, Managed IT Services, Structured Cabling Systems, Experienced Turnkey EF&I (Engineering, Furnish & Installation)
Visit PTI at www.pti-s.com
