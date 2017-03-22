EnerHealth to Produce Bio-Available "living" Hemp Extracts

Visit Enerhealth at the 4th Annual NoCo Hemp Expo, March 31 - April 1, 2017, Booth #24, at the Ranch Complex events center in Loveland, CO. NoCo Hemp Expo is the nation's leading commercial and industrial hemp exposition.

--, an herbal manufacturing company with more than two decades of experience producing whole plant herbal extracts, now brings its roots and wisdom in the ancient art of alchemy to manufacture the first line of powerful, full-spectrum hemp extracts using a proprietary modern spagyric technique. The result: a potent, high quality "living" hemp extract with significant strength and bio-availability of the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant.Enerhealth is the only herbal manufacturing company in the U.S. that uses Spagyric Medicine to produce and distribute spagyric herbal extracts of whole hemp extracts. Spagyric Medicine is an extraction process to capture the mineral salts of the earth and essence of potent plants that dates back to Hippocrates in ancient Greece and is considered the forerunner of modern chemistry."We are honored to bring our expertise in spagyric herbal extracts to the hemp plant which offers so many health benefits," said Steve St. Clair, founder and CEO of Enerhealth. "Enerhealth is a company based on the wisdom of plant medicine. Working with the hemp plant is a natural continuation of our mission, and we believe we have created one of the most effective hemp extract products available on the market," added St. Clair.Enerhealth will be educating the general public and providing spagyric hemp extract samples at Booth #24 at the 2017 NoCo Hemp Expo, the largest hemp event in North America, heldFriday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the Ranch Complex in Loveland, CO. In addition to spagyric hemp extract samples, Enerhealth also will sample its Cocoa Mojo Organic Cocoa Powder, NutriCafe Organic Coffee. and Enerhealth's Organic Vegan Protein Powder – all with 5 mg of Spagyric Hemp Extract per serving.EnerHealth products also are available at leading natural products retailers including Natural Grocers, Lucky's Market, Alfalfa's Market, and at independent natural foods stores throughout the nation. All products can be purchased online at www.EnerHealthBotanicals.com andwww.NutriCafeNow.com or by calling 866-762-9238. For wholesale inquiries contact EnerHealth Botanicals, tel 303.702.0833, sales@enerhealthbotanicals.com.Founded in January of 2005 by Steve St. Clair, the Colorado-based herbal manufacturing company offers hemp extract oils in tinctures for internal use, hemp–infused massage oils and spagyric hemp salves for topical external use, and hemp seed hearts to eat. Enerhealth also manufactures and sells an extensive variety of health and food products, including single herb extract oils, blended herbal formulations made from medicinal plants, herb-infused salves, a line of organic cocoa powder and organic coffee blended with medicinal mushrooms, products for cleanses and detox, portable water filters and bottles, and emergency preparedness items. Visit www.enerhealthbotanicals.com.EcoVerde is a subsidiary of Enerhealth and is dedicated to developing sustainable polymers using Hemp fiber as a strengthening agent. We have developed several Hemp reinforced polymers and have attained a BioBased Stamp from the U.S. Government. Currently, the company is working with several extruders for a variety of end use consumer and industrial applications.Spagyric Medicine is an ancient alchemical process to preserve and potenize medicine. It dates back to ancient Greece when Unani medicine was practiced and codified by Paracelsus and Hippocrates, the forefathers of modern medicine. Spagyric formulations are prepared by reconstituting the cell salts (minerals) back into the herbal extract. Enerhealth captures the health properties of the mineral salts and the earth's essences to enrich the final product into a "living" vibrant formulation. The company uses this innovative extract technology and a low temperature technique to preserve the living constituents of the original raw hemp plant. Enerhealth's spagyric herbal extracts were tested by third party HPLC gas chromatography analysis of potency in key constituents with results finding an increase of 10 times the normal values found in herbal tinctures.