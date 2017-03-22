 
News By Tag
* In Home Care
* Long Term Care
* Capranica
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


In-Home Healthcare Expert Launches Business to Help Narrow the Gap

Fortitude Helps Families and Individuals Find the Right Care for Their Loved Ones
 
ST. LOUIS - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Families and individuals with an elderly, ill and/or chronically injured loved ones have plenty of stress and worry without adding the tough decision of finding the right care. Fortitude Health Solutions plans to relieve families and individuals of those overwhelming decisions by providing consulting services for specific care or services in the long-term care, health, wellness and fitness industries.

"Fortitude is about reducing stress and giving families and individuals the best options for their loved ones," said Stephen Capranica, Founder and CEO of Fortitude. "We want the family to walk away feeling good about their decision and not have to worry about high-pricedfees and other charges. We make it simple and cost-effective for the families."

Fortitude's unique formula is designed to first teach about all the available care and/or service options, and then match clients with a provider who offers those needed services. Whatever the needs are, Fortitude will find a way to assist you.

"We're so committed to our clients that we offer a 60-day guarantee," said Capranica. "If you choose a health provider and aren't happy within the first 60 days, we will help you find another provider without any additional costs. We want to make sure that you or your loved one receives the care they deserve and this guarantee ensures that."

For more information on Fortitude Health Solutions, please visit fortitudehealthsolutions.com or call at 314-384-9520.

Contact
Tom Geiser
***@me.com
End
Source:Fortitude Health Solutions
Email:***@me.com Email Verified
Tags:In Home Care, Long Term Care, Capranica
Industry:Health
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share