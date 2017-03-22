News By Tag
In-Home Healthcare Expert Launches Business to Help Narrow the Gap
Fortitude Helps Families and Individuals Find the Right Care for Their Loved Ones
"Fortitude is about reducing stress and giving families and individuals the best options for their loved ones," said Stephen Capranica, Founder and CEO of Fortitude. "We want the family to walk away feeling good about their decision and not have to worry about high-pricedfees and other charges. We make it simple and cost-effective for the families."
Fortitude's unique formula is designed to first teach about all the available care and/or service options, and then match clients with a provider who offers those needed services. Whatever the needs are, Fortitude will find a way to assist you.
"We're so committed to our clients that we offer a 60-day guarantee," said Capranica. "If you choose a health provider and aren't happy within the first 60 days, we will help you find another provider without any additional costs. We want to make sure that you or your loved one receives the care they deserve and this guarantee ensures that."
For more information on Fortitude Health Solutions, please visit fortitudehealthsolutions.com or call at 314-384-9520.
