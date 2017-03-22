 
Lee & Associates Team Sells 187,611 SF Southwest Phoenix Distribution Building

 
 
PHOENIX - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- An California buyer purchased a 187,611 SF industrial distribution building at 4405 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix.

Lee & Associates Principals Stein Koss and Tom Louer and Associate Nick Nudo procured the buyer, MS International, Inc., Orange, CA. Don MacWilliam and Payson MacWilliam of Colliers International represented the property ownership, Crexus AZ Holdings 1, LLC, New York, NY.

MS International, Inc. (MSI) is a leading nationwide distributor of flooring, counter top, wall tile and hardscaping products. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains more than 20 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. MSI also has purchasing offices in India, China, Brazil, and Turkey.

Built in 1999, the building sits on 9.27 acres and features 30' clear height and 36 dock high doors all equipped with dock levelers. The property is in the Papago Distribution Park, just south of Interstate 10 at the full-diamond interchange at 43rd Avenue.

For more information:

Stein Koss, SIOR | PRINCIPAL

602.912.3520; skoss@leearizona.com

Tom Louer, SIOR | PRINCIPAL

602.954.3779; tlouer@leearizona.com

Nick Nudo | ASSOCIATE

602.954.3773; nnudo@leearizona.com

www.kosslouer.com

About Us:

For over 25 years, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state. Each of our 57 North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.

Media Contact
Matt DePinto
602-793-4780
***@leearizona.com
Source:Lee & Associates
Email:***@leearizona.com Email Verified
