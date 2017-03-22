News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Neveen Dominic Cosmetics Debuts the Juba Collection to Cater to Darker-Skinned Beauties
Fed up with having to compromise, Mrs. Dominic created Neveen Dominic Cosmetics with the goal of making all women look and feel beautiful, regardless of skin tone. The philanthropist and entrepreneur had a vision for celebrating and embracing multifaceted beauty and making accessible cosmetics for diverse women. With her mission in mind and after over two years of research, testing, and development, the Juba Collection was born.
Named after the capital of Sudan, the Juba Palette is made of only the highest quality products to nourish the skin and enhance the complexion. The Juba Collection features concealers, compact powders, eyeshadows, blushes, bronzers, eyeliner, lip gloss, lipstick and six foundation shades. Designed to suit and compliment deeper and hard-to-find skin tones, the Collection promises to empower women by providing a quality cosmetic line for women who've been ignored by other brands. It further serves the purpose of restoring professional makeup artists' confidence and diginity to service a wide range of skin tones. The Juba product line will be available online for pre-order beginning on April 1, 2017 at https://neveendominic.com/
Portion of proceeds from the launch in New York will go to the Youth Empowerment Scholarship which aids South Sudanese youth further their education.
For more information about Neveen Dominic Cosmetics visit https://neveendominic.com/
Contact
Stephania Schirru
***@dynamicallybpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse