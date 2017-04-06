Valogix LLC Announces Exhibitor Sponsorship of NetSuite SuiteWorld 2017 Suiteworld 2017 SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Valogix LLC today announced its sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2017, Oracle NetSuite's annual user conference for customers, partners, and industry luminaries , being held April 24 - 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NetSuite is the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP and omnichannel commerce software suites. NetSuite's SuiteWorld 2017 conference is slated to be the largest-ever gathering of the fast-growing NetSuite community, with an expected 6,000 attendees coming together to inspire, connect with one another and to share business transformation best practices for getting the most out of the world's leading cloud business management suite.



"We are excited to be a continuing part of NetSuite's annual user conference," said Tom Glacken, Sr. VP for Sales & Marketing of Valogix. We have participated as a sponsor since their first conference with outstanding results. This is a great opportunity for us to meet with NetSuite users and partners, and showcase our latest SaaS solution for inventory planning and optimization."



Valogix solves the most complex inventory challenges with easy-to-use, affordable inventory planning and optimization solutions. SuiteWorld attendees will get a first-hand demonstration of the 'Built for NetSuite – Integrated SuiteApp' verified VALOGIX® Inventory Planner. VALOGIX Inventory Planner automates the entire planning process from forecasting to replenishment to optimization, and transmits daily purchase and work orders to NetSuite. It helps companies reduce costs, increase productivity and offers a rapid and extensive ROI.



Benefits Valogix customers can achieve include:



• Reduced inventory



• Increased productivity



• Reduced stock outs and overstocks, shipping costs and lost sales



• Increased sales by having the stock on hand



• Improved customer satisfaction levels



To learn more, visit us at Booth 1130 in the SuiteWorld Expo. While you are there, be sure to sign up for some amazing door prizes from some of our top-notch customers, plus there are other giveaways all day, every day.



For information about Built for NetSuite, a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides them with information, resources and a method to verify that their applications and integrations, built using the NetSuite SuiteCloud Computing Platform, meet NetSuite's standards and best practices, please visit www.netsuite.com/ BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the integrated solution, please visit



About SuiteWorld 2017



SuiteWorld is NetSuite's annual celebration of customers and partners who run remarkable businesses through the power of the NetSuite platform. 2017 marks our 7th year of bringing 6,000 of the best-of-the- best in cloud computing to one place – with the singular objective of moving your business forward. SuiteWorld17 will be the biggest and boldest one yet.



Today, approximately 30,000 companies and subsidiaries depend on NetSuite to run complex, mission-critical business processes globally in the cloud. Since its inception in 1998, NetSuite has established itself as the leading provider of enterprise-class cloud ERP suites for divisions of large enterprises and mid-sized organizations seeking to upgrade their antiquated client/server ERP systems. NetSuite continues its success in delivering the best cloud ERP/financial suites to businesses around the world, enabling them to lower IT costs significantly while increasing productivity, as the global adoption of the cloud accelerates.



For more information about SuiteWorld and how to receive a free pass, please visit http://www.netsuitesuiteworld.com/



To join the SuiteWorld conversation on Twitter, please use #NSW16.



About Valogix



Valogix is one of the leading inventory planning and true optimization solutions for small and mid-size businesses. With over 29 years developing inventory optimization solutions, Valogix has thousands of users in over 46 countries receiving dramatic savings and productivity gains every day. The new web-based solutions are powerful, yet easy to use and can be implemented as best fits a company's needs. See some of the dramatic customer results in the case studies posted on our website.



Valogix is located in Saratoga Springs, New York and over 150 reselling partner representatives covering North America, Central and Latin America, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific region.



NOTE: NetSuite and the NetSuite logo are service marks of NetSuite Inc.



For media information, contact Sarah Glacken 410-489-4274



Contact

Sarah Glacken

***@valogix.com



Photo:

